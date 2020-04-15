How Kanye West pays tribute to best friend Kobe Bryant

There is no doubt about these honest facts: Kobe Bryantdeath had a profound impact on Kanye West.

And as many Americans can relate, the death of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player made Kanye think about how his life may be different in the future.

In the May issue of GQ Available at newsstands on April 21, the rapper was candid about his mentality after losing "one of my best friends."

As he continues to drive down the street near the crash site of the helicopter that killed nine people, Kanye can't help but reflect.

"Now there is no way I am not as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street. It is game time. There is no move we cannot make, or hope to make," he explained. GQ. "Everyone in our lives is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe's championship teams."