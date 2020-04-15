How Kanye West pays tribute to best friend Kobe Bryant

There is no doubt about these honest facts: Kobe Bryantdeath had a profound impact on Kanye West.
And as many Americans can relate, the death of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player made Kanye think about how his life may be different in the future.
In the May issue of GQ Available at newsstands on April 21, the rapper was candid about his mentality after losing "one of my best friends."
As he continues to drive down the street near the crash site of the helicopter that killed nine people, Kanye can't help but reflect.
"Now there is no way I am not as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street. It is game time. There is no move we cannot make, or hope to make," he explained. GQ. "Everyone in our lives is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe's championship teams."
Kanye continued: "The way Kobe would say we all have to unite and win this championship is the way I see life now. On an infinite level, another."
Tyler Mitchell
Kobe's passing was a "game changer,quot; for the rapper and inspired him to do even more with his platform and his life.
"He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that's a fact! We got the commercials that prove it. No one else can say this," Kanye explained. "We came at the same time, together. And now it's like, yeah, I might have had a reputation for screaming about things, but I'm not making trouble for an answer now. We're about to build a paradigm shift for humanity. We're not playing with them. We take the trophies home. "
Soon after Kobe passed away, Kim Kardashian He took to Instagram to show images of Kanye's bleak Sunday service honoring the athlete.
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star also expressed her pain at the tragic losses.
"My heart is so heavy. No one should experience what the families involved are going through," Kim wrote on Instagram. "This has affected us all so much, but I can't begin to imagine what Vanessa feels like losing her husband and baby. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of everyone who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend. "
