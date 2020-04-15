How Drew and Jonathan Scott stay close as always while apart

Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott they are used to spending a lot of time together.
Like, very, very much.
In addition to its approximately 800 shows, one of which, Property Brothers: Forever Home, returns for its third season tonight on HGTV, while Celebrity IOU premiered on Monday: The twin brothers lived together for years, flipping houses and living together in accommodations that consequently grew larger along with their success. Drew's lifelong girlfriend, Linda Phan, finally moved to the right too.
Now Linda and Drew are married and Jonathan is happily dating. Zooey Deschanel, so the Canadian brothers are no longer housemates (although their respective rooms are always open).
But they're still used to seeing each other all the time, so now that in-person bonding has become something not started due to the new coronavirus pandemic, these two peas from the same pod have had to get used to abiding by rules. of social distancing.
"I'm not sure how the umbilical cord stretches to that point," Drew joked Monday during a Zoom appearance on The conversation "next,quot; to Jonathan, who was on the screen right next to him.
The answer is FaceTime, of course, they use to talk on a daily basis, for everything from business meetings to family dinners and game nights with their parents and older brother, JD Scott, and his wife Annalee. (And those surely don't get strangely competitive, even miles away …)
"We are finding ways to connect with people, and we are just spending time together enjoying each other's company," said Drew. Persons.
Fortunately, all those fraternal customs we trust translate easily on platforms like Instagram Live.
Also in The conversation, with all five hosts chatting from home as well, Jonathan and Drew played "Quarantine Questions,quot; and we learned the following:
While both brothers guessed that the other was bathing less than he was, each is bathing every day, although Drew easily admitted that he is going through a major grooming retreat. (Luckily for him, he's a product hoarder even in normal times.)
Accustomed to getting up at 5:30 a.m., Jonathan said he has been living his best life, sleeping until 8:30 or 9 a.m. everyday, and taking a nap.
However, Jonathan was dressed well, while Drew was pretending to be wearing a T-shirt and jumpsuit which he happily displayed after being asked which of them was less likely to wear pants.
Jonathan, meanwhile, made the most of that button, also sitting with Access Hollywood from your sofa at home that same day.
Jonathan talked about his commitment to learning to play the piano and practice every day while he has time, so it is especially convenient for his girlfriend to "play every instrument imaginable." The multi-talented singer and actress also, incidentally, colored and cut her boyfriend's hair, covering the silver that shocked fans when she posted a video a couple of weeks ago encouraging everyone to register to vote.
He usually travels for work constantly, so "being here and being together all the time has been fantastic," he said in The conversation. "If I had to choose someone on the face of the planet to isolate myself, it is her, because she is an incredible cook; she is a musician, so there is so much music in this house, she was playing the piano last night and we were singing together."
The same for Drew, who said it has been "really cool,quot; for him and Linda, who travel together for work because she is the creative director at Scott Brothers Entertainment, to spend more time alone at home for a change. "So it's like an extended date night," he said. (It is also appropriate because they have a podcast called At home with Linda and Drew Scott:one episode before staying home with Jonathan and Zooey will be April 28).
Zooey and Linda were on hand to make the respective "Story Corner,quot; videos for Facebook Watch, with Jonathan and Drew reading the children's books they co-wrote, Brother builders: big plans and Builder Brothers: Better Together.
Jonathan and Drew also joined their HGTV colleagues in recording #HomeTogether messages for a group video thanking all the frontline workers, from doctors to delivery men, who have been working outside their homes during the pandemic.
"I think we're taking it one day at a time here and it's crazy that no one would have predicted," Jonathan also said. Persons. "But I'm glad to be with someone I love and someone who is so talented."
But quarantine is quarantine, and he and his brother have also been pulling out every trick in their toolbox to keep themselves busy, sometimes literally, with Jonathan revealing that he separated some sinks recently because they weren't draining properly. But otherwise, shaving Jonathan is doing puzzles and playing Scrabble with Zooey, while Linda and Drew with a bushy beard are exercising every morning, practicing mediation and yoga, and recently went "camping,quot; in their living room. be in place of the real. thing. (The inspo for a similar stay can be found in the latest issue of the Scott brothers To reveal magazine.)
And while Jonathan is busy with She & Him-style singing at home, Drew is brushing up on his guitar skills, playing along with his father, Jim Scott, through FaceTime.
And like all of their fans, Drew and Jonathan are taking comfort in their jobs as the Property Brothers. Production of new episodes may be closed for now, but there is plenty of ready-to-launch content to be released in the coming weeks.
"For us, it's really important to bring some positivity into people's lives," said Drew. Persons. "HGTV has been touted as a safe haven and I think we all need a little bit of that in our lives right now."
Celebrity IOU airs on Mondays at 9 p.m., while the third season of Property Brothers: Forever Home premieres Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m., all on HGTV.
%MINIFYHTML1b3f64ec16f5da3e7a8b873e950bc64512%%MINIFYHTML1b3f64ec16f5da3e7a8b873e950bc64513%