How Drew and Jonathan Scott stay close as always while apart

Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott they are used to spending a lot of time together.

Like, very, very much.

In addition to its approximately 800 shows, one of which, Property Brothers: Forever Home, returns for its third season tonight on HGTV, while Celebrity IOU premiered on Monday: The twin brothers lived together for years, flipping houses and living together in accommodations that consequently grew larger along with their success. Drew's lifelong girlfriend, Linda Phan, finally moved to the right too.

Now Linda and Drew are married and Jonathan is happily dating. Zooey Deschanel, so the Canadian brothers are no longer housemates (although their respective rooms are always open).

But they're still used to seeing each other all the time, so now that in-person bonding has become something not started due to the new coronavirus pandemic, these two peas from the same pod have had to get used to abiding by rules. of social distancing.

"I'm not sure how the umbilical cord stretches to that point," Drew joked Monday during a Zoom appearance on The conversation "next,quot; to Jonathan, who was on the screen right next to him.