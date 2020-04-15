How Dan Levy's mom made him cry (and probably you) with a single tweet

It seems James Corden I had a mission in mind when I had Schitt & # 39; s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy in The Late Late Show: Make everyone involved cry (and look at home).
Corden welcomed Levy on the show with a remote interview a week later. Schitt & # 39; s Creek concluded her acclaimed six-season career with an emotional series finale filled with a wedding, a great final costume for Moira RoseCatherine O & # 39; Hara) and more than one happy ending. During the more than 10-minute interview, Corden asked Levy about saying goodbye to the show and the surprising fan reception that the show gathered throughout his career, punctuated by Levy receiving a letter of thanks from the children's mothers. LGBTQ.
"I think as a gay person, all you're trying to do is represent your experience. And in my case, I hadn't necessarily seen my experience represent that much on television. Also, when you are given that kind of opportunity, you have to run with that and you have to tell stories … and you have to cut the BS, if you want, because I think for a long time, queer characters on television have encountered tragedy or been the butt of a joke or has been a caricature or has really been caricatured. So for me, it was about telling a very truthful and reflective representation of my life and that of my friends, "said Levy. "I think hearing that those stories affected people so profoundly and affected the change in people's homes and made them feel safe is overwhelming. Because I think about my own childhood, where I didn't necessarily have those people around. I was feeling really insecure about where I would go and what I would do. It's a full circle moment that was very overwhelming. "
The letter in question appeared in Kind regards, Kind regards: Farewell to Schitt & # 39; s Creek, the one-hour special that aired after the end of the series.
And the day of Schitt & # 39; s Creek Finally, Levy received another message from a mother, his own.
Corden read the tweet to Levy on camera, which caused tears in the Schitt & # 39; s Creek brain.
"It was a complete mess. It killed me completely. I was on the verge of being fine. It was the last day. I was feeling a lot of emotions, I was trying to keep them under control. And my mother tweeted that and I read it and it completely fell apart. I had a solid cry Many years have passed, which I don't think is a bad thing, but it was heavy. That's big enough for someone to hear. And I think for her to say that so publicly, I can only assume that it meant a lot to a lot of people too, because that is the power of support and the power of encouragement and acceptance … I think there is still a lot of fear associated with this day with parents looking at their queer children and wondering if they are going to do well. For her to say that and defend myself that way, it's very charming. And beautifully written, I might add, "said Levy.
