How a station in a small Georgia community is covering the coronavirus – Deadline

The city of Albany, in southwestern Georgia, with a population of around 75,000, is one of the Coronavirus hot spots in the state. According to some calculations, it is among the five most affected cities in the country per capita.

WALB-TV, a dual NBC / ABC affiliate in Albany, owned by Gray Television, is among many smaller outlets that have covered the pandemic with limited resources, a task that may be even more daunting given the large loss of revenue stations across the country. facing the dramatic drop in advertising during the lockout. Albany has already received national attention as a rural area with a disproportionate number of cases, a group of which were reported among funeral attendees in late February.

Deadline He spoke to the station's news director, Nichole Cyprian, last week about the challenges the station has faced in covering the crisis.

DEADLINE: First, how is the situation now?

NICHOLE CYPRIAN: We've been through some great disasters before in Dougherty County. There were storms in 2017, tornadoes, and straight-line winds that really devastated the community. We had Hurricane Michael. I think some of those situations really prepared the government here, and they really prepared the first responders to deal with something like this. No one could anticipate, of course, what it would be.

Hospitals here are dealing with a lot, but they are doing the best they can. Hospitals across southern Georgia are really doing the best they can. They keep us informed as much as possible … Of course, we are asking some questions, and for the most part they are honest about the fact that they don't know. And they're realizing it as they go along, and I can understand them about it because I feel like that's the situation that many newsrooms are in right now as well. No matter how high the management staff is, this is something new for everyone. And I feel like we're all in that position to … try to work it out as we go along and make the best health decisions in our newsrooms for our teams. But this is a new one for us, and I think everyone is doing the best they can.

DEADLINE: When did you realize it was a story like no other?

CYPRUS: I would say I realized it would be a great story probably in mid-February. It was on every newscast, like every day we had a history of coronavirus. And in my mind at the time I said, "You know what, this is probably going to end up coming to the United States and it's going to be a big deal," but I had no idea that it was going to be what it was. . Personally, I don't think you planned ahead to think that it would affect our station the way it did. I knew that the big markets would be affected. And I even knew that some midsize markets would have an impact, but I didn't think Albany, Georgia would be in the situation that we are in now with the most cases and that history would knock on our front door like it did.

DEADLINE: I now know that many print media have focused on the funeral as a possible reason why there seems to be a disproportionate outbreak in Albany, Georgia. Is that fair

CYPRUS: I would say yes and no. Keep in mind that no one had any idea how this would spread, and I don't think it's fair to point the blame or point fingers at something. There were funerals, yes, but there was also a great race. There was also a court case. People were still in the grocery stores. We were sending our teams to cover things. I don't think anyone knew he was going to get where he is. And so I don't necessarily think it's fair to point the blame at one thing. But I also think that if we're trying to track things down, and that's where it goes back, I think that's exactly what the facts are. But to blame, especially right now and in this particular situation, I think the focus should be on making sure that everyone is doing the right social distancing, that we support ourselves, our families, our employees, everyone. that you know safe and keeping them informed.

DEADLINE: Have you had any cases at the station?

CYPRUS: We have no case. However, we have had some scares. I will tell you that, as I mentioned earlier, there was a great case in court, a grand murder trial that occurred around the first week of March. We had employees who were on that trial. And there was someone who was there who considered himself positive, so we had several employees who were in social isolation. Fortunately they were not ill, and by that time we had already moved in for our crews to work remotely. Therefore, it did not necessarily impact our operation. But it was certainly terrifying.

DEADLINE: What kind of measures have you taken?

CYPRUS: About 50%, I would say 60% of our staff right now are working fully remotely or partially working remotely, so they are at the station for a small period of time and then work the rest of the time out of season. But all of our reporters, all of our digital producers are remote, and most of our anchor team. All of our presenters are doing solo newscasts because we are trying to limit as many people in the studio as possible. And that even includes our study team. We have a total of 36 employees in our newsroom, so that includes managers, and they all receive cross-training. And that goes from our digital equipment to our producers to our anchors to our production technicians. So they have been working on digital content and. Instead of being in the studio, we have locked the cameras. We have had solo photos. Is it for the most elegant newscast? No, but it is for news programs that are informative and that keep our team safe and that is the most important thing for me. We have taken our producers out of the newsroom. So they are in another part of the building. We tried to get some of them to work from home, but limitations with the internet in rural Georgia caused some problems with that, which is why we have had them so distanced from society. And that has been working very well.

In terms of our reporters, actually, at my house, the most important thing I told them is to make phone calls, Skype interviews, real-time interviews, limit as much as possible the amount of face-to-face interaction having to do with your story . They're still converting really cool stories, they're still converting great content, but most of what they're doing is phone interviews. We just don't want to risk them getting sick. And because this spreads so rapidly in a community as small as the one we have here in Albany, it is a greater possibility than in many other places.

DEADLINE: I realized you had a story about a woman who had just recovered. It looked like he had just returned from the hospital. Was that something a family member took and gave you the footage?

CYPRUS: Yes. That family called us the day before it was broadcast and basically said, ‘You know, we have some very good news. Our love is leaving the hospital. She had a coronavirus. She's going to be fine. "We called her right away. A journalist called her right away. And we were able to establish that story and they had a little celebration for her that took the video. They have the photos. They sent it to our journalist who did the interview But it was all done remotely, and that's what has been a lot of our content. We don't go to press conferences anymore. In fact, we've worked with Dougherty County; they're actually filming press conferences. they do on a daily basis and broadcasting them on Facebook Live. And then we are using Facebook Live to share it with all our platforms and transmit it every day, because we simply cannot, we cannot take the risk, not only for them but for the safety of our crew also.

DEADLINE: How have you been covering Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, who has been at the coronavirus care center in the area?

CYPRUS: We cover them as we would cover anyone else. We ask them tough questions, but you know it's also one of those things where you also want to be very respectful. These are health workers. These are people who are on the front line. In terms of trying to talk to the CEO, they have been very accessible, talking to us sitting with us, doing interviews with us, very accessible. For the most part, they have been very sincere. I know there are things they can't tell us about, and we're still trying to push them to get on with those things. But they have been quite honest with us. They give us numbers every day. Probably the most challenging thing we've had in all of this is having the numbers lined up, and it's not really anyone's fault because everything is happening so fast, but they all have different numbers from the Health Department to Phoebe and the coroner, and they've been honest. about. I don't think there is a way to fix it.

DEADLINE: Have you sent equipment to the hospital or is it too risky?

CYPRUS: In the early stages we did it. As the numbers really started to go up, we haven't due to the risk. Now we have been in contact with people who have worked in healthcare in Phoebe and other places, who have wanted to speak to us. We've been in contact with Phoebe's public information folks, the CEO, and we've been in contact with them, but when it comes to the man on the street (interviews), we just can't take the risk, especially right here we are a such a small community.

DEADLINE: I think it is something that people do not realize that you know because it is a smaller community, the risks are perhaps greater.

CYPRUS: This virus is scary because you just don't know it. You don't know who has it, and you don't know its spread. It can be asymptomatic and spread. Because it is a smaller community, there are many things that go into effect. You know, the people who are sick here, the people who are dying here, I mean they are not strangers to us. We have many employees who have known someone who has become ill, or known someone who has died from this. These stories are really personal here. It's hard to tell journalists, especially really professional journalists, that you can tell a really cool story, but you'll have to find a really different way to tell it. It may not be the story you really wanted to put on camera because you have to stay safe. … In our market we have many of which is their first job, or it is their first job doing what they want to do, maybe they were production assistants, and now they have the opportunity to be reporters for the first time. So, in the midst of all this, we are still training, and it amplifies what we do, because we not only provide training on how to do the job, but also guidance on how to develop mental strength in a situation like this, how to deal with it emotionally, especially if you're making a story about someone you know, or maybe have met. So there are many levels. I'm sure all markets deal with this, but it amplifies in my mind on a smaller market scale because the stories are more personal.

DEADLINE: How has the financial impact that the seasons are having now had an impact on your work?

CYPRUS: You know it has been a problem for everyone. I don't think it's a secret that there will be stations with low-income and low-income problems, but that's not my first thought. My general manager has been very supportive in our newsroom. You know he has a lot on his shoulders now. And I appreciate it because, you know, it's still available to me. We are an Olympic station. There was a great choice looming. Teachers. Many things were in place. Our biggest focus right now is really helping guide our community through this, and helping our employees get through it. And then go out to the other side and discover the new normal.

DEADLINE: Are there any stories you remember in the past few weeks that you are especially proud of?

CYPRUS: I would say that the stories that really moved me were those of our first responders. You know, we have made two stories with the emergency room nurse and doctor about how you know how it has affected them. Those kinds of stories, knowing that these people have families at home, knowing that they are far from their families, knowing that they may have to be isolated when they get home and they cannot see their children, they cannot see their moms, dads, wives and husbands. That's a lot. And being able to tell their stories means a lot to us because they are our community. But I would say only the nature of people. The people in South Georgia are very hospitable as you can imagine. Building relationships is really great here. So, I'm not surprised by the overwhelming amount of generosity, but it's still nice to know that there are good people out there who really just want to help other people.

DEADLINE: Do you have any idea how the community will change after all this is over?

CYPRUS: I think people will be much more knowledgeable about other people. I do not know if it's good or bad. I think that is something that everyone is trying to solve now is: ‘How is this going to change us as a society? How will our community change? How will this change what we do day by day? "I think people will be much more aware of being six feet away from us. I hope the new normal is what everyone has been calling it, I hope it is for the better. I hope we stop seeing a lot of animosity and a lot of meanness fair that you see online and that you see different people. I hope people are much kinder. And I think if that's all we can hope for right now is that this gives everyone a new perspective on what's more important in life, and that people are just trying to live and try to do their jobs and try to raise their families and really just function in society, and that everyone respects each other more in that regard. That is my hope. But I do think it will change the way we live and what we do. I just don't know how yet.