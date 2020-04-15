How a new book on Instagram changes our understanding of the founders' departure

Today let's take a break from discussing our global pandemic to talk about one of my favorite books from the past few months: Sarah Frier & # 39; s No filter: the internal history of Instagram, coming out today It's a meticulously informed and beautifully told story about one of the most successful apps ever created. Unfiltered It is, at bottom, a marriage story, one about the union between the early co-founders of Instagram and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. And while we've known for some time that the marriage eventually went wrong, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left their roles in September 2018. Unfiltered fill in many of the details. And, along the way, it changed the way I thought about how Facebook buys businesses.

The narrative about Facebook's takeover of Instagram so far has gone something like this: Zuckerberg sees a new, rapidly growing social app, brings him the whopping $ 1 billion, and brings the team on board with the promise of a almost total independence. Instagram hits a smash hit, but that independence diminishes over time, ultimately resulting in a breakup that caused Systrom and Krieger to pack up.

The main idea that Frier brings to the Instagram story in Unfiltered is that Instagram's prized independence began to evaporate from the start. And it's not because Facebook immediately began to put pressure on the organization: Zuckerberg really insisted that he be left alone, particularly in the early days. Rather, it's because Instagram was a small organization of just 13 people, and the company needed Facebook's resources to stay afloat. As the organization grew, it retained a different identity for much longer than most corporate acquisitions. But it also became a big part of Facebook.

As someone who has written a lot about content moderation, I was amused to see the Instagram team offload responsibility for monitoring user behavior on Facebook basically by walking through the door. Frier writes:

“Facebook had low-paid outside contractors who quickly clicked on posts that contained or related to nudity, violence, abuse, identity theft, and more to determine if something violated the rules and needed to be removed. Instagram employees would no longer be that close to their worst content. Their nightmares would be officially outsourced. "

Years later, as bullying became a bigger problem among younger Instagram users, executives there asked Facebook for staff to build their own "integrity,quot; team. Zuckerberg denied the request: Facebook had already created a large team of its own integrity and did not want to duplicate efforts. The Instagram team was angry at the decision, but somehow they had done it themselves a long time ago.

But that does not mean that Facebook does not reduce the independence of Instagram over time. Many of the details were reported last year in a 12,000 word function Cabling, which I summarized in this column. Frier joins our knowledge thanks to extensive interviews with the co-founders of Instagram, who help us understand what they were thinking while all this was happening. In a revealing passage, Frier recounts what happened when former Facebook product chief Chris Cox became his boss. It was only a few months before they left the company:

"Let's be honest with each other," Systrom told Cox, with Krieger in the room, once he returned from paternity leave. "I need independence. I need resources. And when something happens, I know that I will not always agree with that, but I need honesty. That's what is going to keep me here. "

A few months later, Systrom said to Cox, "None of the things I asked for has happened." And then he and Krieger quit.

Should Instagram's pseudo-independence last forever? Could has it lasted forever? It's the big question that hangs Unfiltered, and is still relevant to those who would like to see Instagram become an independent company. As someone who wishes Instagram hadn't sold to a bigger company, I experienced the opening chapters as a kind of horror movie, the kind where you keep yelling at brave teens not to come into the house, knowing they are meant for to enter the house, where surely they will meet an inopportune ending.

And yet, I'm having trouble arguing that Facebook basically hasn't done well with Instagram. For years, it allowed the company to maintain its own idiosyncratic culture, with an emphasis on craftsmanship, resistance to unwanted growth attacks, and supreme devotion to artisan coffee. And it heavily promoted the app through its powerful channels, helping the company grow more than a billion users.

Instagram did well on Facebook, too, showing the company that an app could succeed through careful deliberation and a focus on simplicity. By offering a distinctive alternative to the big blue app, Instagram was able to capture a younger demographic without which Facebook would be lost today.

Perhaps Facebook and its affiliate could have continued to learn from each other for several more years. But the consequences of the 2016 election probably made it impossible. The year Systrom and Krieger resigned was also the year of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the calculation of Russian interference on the platform. It was the year that Zuckerberg was first called to testify before Congress, and investigations into the company's privacy and competition practices began to revolve around the world.

In short, it was a year, defined by crises, and the year Zuckerberg told top executives that he had become a wartime CEO. In more peaceful times, it served Zuckerberg to have an idiosyncratic group of lieutenants who run pseudo-independent realms like Instagram and WhatsApp. But in wartime, loyalty to the cause became a more valuable trait than iconoclasm of acquired founders. And the number 1 cause on Facebook has always been the continued existence of Facebook.

If there is a broader lesson here, it is what we should understand the next time a large company buys a small one and assures us that it will remain "independent." The first thing to know is that the independence described is probably exaggerated. And the second thing to know is that independence probably comes with an expiration date. In business, you can promise someone relative autonomy for three years, maybe, or five. But at some point during that time the world will change, and you will realize that no promise is truly forever.

The live interface!

I am delighted to tell you that Frier and I will discuss Unfiltered in our first virtual installment of our series of live events. It will take place on Tuesday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m. PT, and it should be a great conversation. If you read the book, I hope you suggest questions and of course join us. The event is free and you can confirm your attendance here. Please note that only 500 people can attend; if you want to join, confirm your attendance soon.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect public perception of large technology platforms.

⬇️Taking down: Amazon He fired a warehouse employee who was involved in organizing work at a distribution center in Minnesota. The employee had advocated for better working conditions and stricter cleaning standards.

⬇️Taking down: Amazon He fired two corporate employees who openly criticized the company's climate policies and had publicly denounced that conditions in its warehouses were unsafe during the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon says the employees were fired for other reasons. It's funny how they keep saying that!

Pandemic

⭐ Now that social distancing measures are beginning to work, there is talk of reopening the economy. But that does not mean that things can or will return to normal. In a forced look, with cold eyes, to the months and years to come, The atlantic Ed Yong discusses what it will take to move forward:

The pandemic is not a hurricane or forest fire. It is not comparable to Pearl Harbor or September 11. Such disasters are confined in time and space. The SARS-CoV-2 virus will persist throughout the year and throughout the world. "Everyone wants to know when this will end," said Devi Sridhar, a public health expert at the University of Edinburgh. "That is not the right question. The right question is: How do we continue?

Govern California Governor Gavin Newsom released a new guide to lifting the state's coronavirus restrictions. During the announcement, he outlined six key indicators that will guide the state's decision as he considers lifting the order to stay home, as reported by William Feuer on CNBC:

"The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolation, and support for those who are positive or exposed; The ability to prevent infection in people with the most serious risk of COVID-19; The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges; The ability to develop therapies to meet demand; The ability of businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing; and The ability to determine when to reinstate certain measures, such as stay-at-home orders, if necessary. "

The reopening of the economy will depend on companies diagnosing coronavirus cases in the workplace. This is how it could work. (Scott Gottlieb and Lauren Silvis / The Wall Street Journal)

Google and From Apple The contact tracking plan will keep people anonymous. But the technology could still be vulnerable to trolls and identity theft. The market exposes the pros and cons of the approach. (Julia Angwin / The market)

A former White House technology adviser explains why data privacy should be a critical component of the country's response to COVID-19. He says Americans must have technical control over their data so they don't have to rely on promises from tech companies or the government about how their information will be used. (John Ackerly / Protocol)

Scripps Research launched an initiative to capture smartwatch data, from almost any brand, to see if it can predict emerging risk areas for covid-19 infections. The initiative is called the DETECT study. Can wearables be better at tracking contacts than smartphones? I am seeing a lot of releases for this approach in my inbox. Speaking of which … (Eric Topol / The Washington Post)

New research suggests that flu hot spots can be predicted through data collected by a smart watch or exercise band. When a group of people in one region showed elevated heart rates, they predicted a subsequent increase in flu-like infections faster and better than models currently used by the Centers for Disease Control.

The coronavirus has brought out the best and worst in Means, medium. The blogging platform now houses some of the main articles on COVID-19, and a lot of misinformation. In a way, this is how the site was designed. (Zoe Schiffer / The edge)

Hearing in Youtube The news videos shot 75 perfect in the past few weeks from the same time last year. Millions of people turn to the video site for updates on the coronavirus. Personally, I head over to the video site to watch extremely relaxing videos of Ina Garten roasting chickens, but you do! (Mark Bergen and Emily Chang / Bloomberg)

Apple launched a new tool that shows how well people follow social distancing patterns. Collects anonymous data from Apple Maps and works similarly to what Google is doing to show Google Maps trends. There was a time when I wouldn't trust Apple Maps to tell me if I was in California or not. It has come a long way! (Todd Haselton and Christina Farr / CNBC)

The advertising industry is sinking so far that it is likely to affect even Facebook and Google. But companies will do better than small publishers. (Daisuke Wakabayashi, Tiffany Hsu and Mike Isaac / The New York Times)

A shared viral post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram He claimed to show the "last gay conference,quot; in Italy before the coronavirus outbreak. The video is actually from a carnival in Brazil in February 2018, two years before Italy's first confirmed COVID-19 case. (Agence France-Presse)

Facebook and Next to have allowed people to come together during the coronavirus pandemic. But platforms have also become places for people to complain about those who don't follow the rules of social estrangement. The rift reflects a broader debate about whether public health exceeds civil liberties at the time of a pandemic. (Yoree Koh / The Wall Street Journal)

Commitment to national and local news sources on Facebook is exploding during the coronavirus pandemic, while engagement with hyperparty publishers is barely growing. The news suggests that consumers are searching the authority's local and national outlets to understand the impact of the virus. (Sara Fischer and Neal Rothschild / Axios)

Virus tracker

Total cases in the US USA: At least 597,834

Total deaths in the US USA: More than 25,000

Cases reported in California: 24,524

Cases reported in New York: 202,208

Cases reported in New Jersey: 68,824

Cases reported in Massachusetts: 26,867

Cases reported in Michigan: 25,487

Ruler

Democrats are spending a lot on Youtube advertising, but lag behind republicans in terms of organic content. Right-wing figures like Ben Shapiro, Mark Dice, and Paul Joseph Watson have cultivated huge followers on the platform, and have not been matched by counterparts on the left. (Alex Thompson / Political)

Reddit Launched a new channel to list all political advertising campaigns running on the platform since January 2019, in an effort to be more transparent. The subreddit will display information about individual advertisers, how they target users, and how much they spend on each campaign. (Cristiano Lima / Political)

Industry

Focus It will allow paying customers to choose which data centers their calls are routed to starting April 18. The changes come after it became known that Zoom generated encryption keys for some calls from servers in China, even if none of the people on the call were physically in the country. (Jay Peters / The edge)

More than 500,000 Focus accounts are sold on the dark web and in hacker forums for less than a penny each. Credentials are collected through credential padding attacks where hackers attempt to log in to Zoom using accounts leaked in previous data breaches. (Lawrence Abrams / Bleeping Computer)

Focus Exhaustion is real. Here's how to disable social video calling, without sounding rude. (Angela Lashbrook / OneZero)

Facebook launched an experimental app to send messages to close friends via Apple Watch. The app allows users to send a variety of messages with just a touch, including voice recordings, emoji, and shared location. Messages are sent through Facebook's Messenger service, not SMS or iMessage. (Sarah Perez / TechCrunch)

Google It has made significant progress towards developing its own processor to power future versions of its Pixel smartphone next year, and eventually Chromebooks as well. The move could help Google better compete with Apple, which designs its own chips. (Ina Fried / Axios)

Stumble Released a new feature to allow people to expand their distance filters to match anyone in their country, to make dating easier while socially distancing yourself. The app previously only allowed people to connect with someone within a 100 mile range. Tinder recently made a similar move. (Ashley Carman / The edge)

ByteDance It has just started a wave of hiring in an effort to reach 40,000 new jobs by 2020. The company is trying to expand its presence outside the US. USA and China. (Zheping Huang / Bloomberg)

Things to do

Things to take care of online during quarantine.

⭐ Read my conversation with Alex Kantrowitz and Mathew Ingram about Alex's new book, Always the first day: how Tech Titans plan to stay on top forever. It's an in-depth look at the culture and processes that have allowed tech giants to grow and dominate, and features new interviews with Mark Zuckerberg and others. Here's Alex on the question of whether the tech giants should split up:

On the issue of breakup, in my book I argue that we should seriously consider separating some of these companies. Smaller entities would need to compete for suppliers by setting better terms: In the case of Amazon, those are the small companies that sell things through their website. In the case of Facebook and Google, media companies produce the content that fills their feeds. Right now, these companies basically have a take-or-leave approach, and that ends up hurting small businesses and leaving people with worse options.

Read Alex's book!

Invite a llama or a goat to your next Focus gathering for less than $ 100. An animal sanctuary in Silicon Valley called Sweet Farm is allowing people to pay for farm animals to tune in to their video calls. Now I know what I'm doing for my 40th birthday party in June.

