His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Trump's move to cut funds for W.H.O. it draws consternation, criticism and skepticism.

The head of the World Health Organization expressed his dismay at President Trump's declaration that he would suspend US funding to the agency, as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide was approaching two million.

"WHO. Is not just fighting Covid-19," said its CEO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday. "We are also working to tackle polio, measles, malaria, Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis , malnutrition, cancer, diabetes, mental health and many other diseases and conditions. "

Trump, who faces increasing criticism in the US. USA In a response to the pandemic seen as slow and ineffective, it lashed out Tuesday night, claiming it was W.H.O. He made devastating mistakes and said he had ordered the freezing of funds pending a review.

In the United States, the virus has killed more than 25,000 people and infected at least 600,000.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, abruptly denounced Mr. Trump's announcement, vowing to "quickly challenge,quot; the measure and calling it "dangerous,quot; and "illegal,quot;. Congress had already appropriated the W.H.O. funds, but the Trump administration previously diverted funds allocated to other programs without the approval of lawmakers.