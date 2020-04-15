His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Trump's move to cut funds for W.H.O. it draws consternation, criticism and skepticism.
The head of the World Health Organization expressed his dismay at President Trump's declaration that he would suspend US funding to the agency, as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide was approaching two million.
"WHO. Is not just fighting Covid-19," said its CEO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday. "We are also working to tackle polio, measles, malaria, Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis , malnutrition, cancer, diabetes, mental health and many other diseases and conditions. "
Trump, who faces increasing criticism in the US. USA In a response to the pandemic seen as slow and ineffective, it lashed out Tuesday night, claiming it was W.H.O. He made devastating mistakes and said he had ordered the freezing of funds pending a review.
In the United States, the virus has killed more than 25,000 people and infected at least 600,000.
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, abruptly denounced Mr. Trump's announcement, vowing to "quickly challenge,quot; the measure and calling it "dangerous,quot; and "illegal,quot;. Congress had already appropriated the W.H.O. funds, but the Trump administration previously diverted funds allocated to other programs without the approval of lawmakers.
What the South Korean elections look like in a pandemic
Results are expected within hours after South Koreans voted on Wednesday to elect the country's 300 members of the National Assembly, one of the first national elections in a country with a severe outbreak of coronavirus.
The process used caution The coronavirus measures were put to early voting last week.
The election pits President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party against the main conservative opposition group, the United Future Party. Moon and his group received a boost in recent weeks when South Korea appeared to control the outbreak with a quick and effective operation to isolate infected people.
The country has reported fewer than 50 new cases per day in the past week.
Cautions: Voters wore masks, hand sanitizers, and gloves, and everyone had to take their temperature before casting their vote.
Those with signs of fever were taken to separate polling stations. People who were already in mandatory quarantine, currently more than 13,000, were allowed to vote later in the day, after the polls closed to the general public.
Approval Ratings: Popular support for almost all heads of government has increased during this pandemic. But our top diplomatic correspondent in Europe points out that history suggests there will be severe calculations when panic subsides.
The Wuhan newspaper that caused a political storm.
An online journal by writer Fang Fang became a vital read for tens of millions of Chinese readers, a window into the fears, frustrations, and hopes of Wuhan residents during their 11 weeks under lockdown.
He was also condemned by enthusiastic nationalists who viewed it as an effort to smear the government and undermine Wuhan's heroic image.
Answer: Ms. Fang has called herself a witness to history, highlighting the bravery of doctors and others. "If the perpetrators have any responsibility for the disaster, the greatest of them is to give testimony," he said.
Neutrinos can explain … the universe
A newly published study offers something completely different to think about. The researchers believe they have an idea of one of the deepest scientific mysteries in existence: why matter and antimatter created in the Big Bang didn't cancel each other out.
Neutrinos and their mirror images in antimatter, according to the researchers, do not behave with absolute symmetry. And that may be the reason why matter came to naught, our science desk correspondent for cosmic affairs, Dennis Overbye, he explains in an essay that also mentions the engines of Starship Enterprise, quotes several Nobel laureates and calls humanity "the beauty mark of the universe,quot;.
US presidential elections USA: Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, the latest in a series of notable endorsements for the alleged Democratic presidential candidate. The Unity Show is designed to nullify the narrative of a fractured Democratic party before the November election.
Extinction of wildlife: According to a study published this month in Nature, climate change could lead to more sudden deaths of many animal species than previously thought. More than a million species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction.
Virus testing delays
Rukmini Callimachi, who is known for His coverage of Al Qaeda and Islamic State for The Times recently shifted his focus to the coronavirus outbreak. Jonathan Wolfe interviewed her for the briefing team about her report on the accumulation of evidence in New Jersey, the state with the highest number of cases in the US. USA After New York.
Jonathan: Why did you focus on New Jersey?
Rukmini: It started with a press conference I saw last week by the Governor of New Jersey, where he said the tests would get worse, not better. He said the barrier was not enough with sample kits before, but now the entire supply chain is riddled with bottlenecks.
And so I thought, let's follow a nasal sample from start to finish, if we can, and see exactly what human limitations are. And the limitations are everything, from the lack of kits, the lack of personnel, the chemicals, the laboratory space and the lack of scientists for what has become a crisis in this country.
Is this the history of testing across the country?
It seems to be what is happening. Initially, there were not enough sample kits. But now, what happened is that as each new access point has emerged, there is now a lag in the entire supply chain.
What surprised you the most in your reports?
See Americans queuing up the night before for a very important test for their health. When I showed up, there was a line of cars a mile long. The engines had been cut. The windows were foggy. Drivers were basically asleep in their cars. I arrived at 6:30 in the morning when the center was going to open at 8. And, you know, I've covered wars everywhere. And these are conditions that I'm used to seeing in the developing world, not the United States.
