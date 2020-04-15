Here's why the blockade has been tough on Karisma Kapoor

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected every corner of the world at this time. With the death toll increasing every day, it seems like it will be a while before life returns to normal again. And until that happens, everyone is forced to remain locked up in their own homes to practice social distancing.

While talking to a major news portal, Karisma Kapoor talked about how she misses her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her nephew Taimur in the midst of the shutdown. Karisma added that even though she lives nearby, she cannot see them due to the situation. The actress went on to reveal that they were used to seeing each other every day, which is obviously not possible at the moment. While the actress misses her family, she also emphasized the importance of confinement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Although you may feel bored or trapped at home, you are doing a good deed by staying home, the actor insisted.

