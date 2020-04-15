Here's what you need to know about the breakup between TikTok stars Charli D & # 39; Amelio and Lil Huddy

So for anyone who still refusing to download TikTok for some reason, Charli D & # 39; Amelio is a 15 year old dancer and one of the most famous TikTokers.
And Lil Huddy, aka Chase Hudson, is a TikToker, YouTuber, and 17-year-old professional E-boy.
And in early April, in a now deleted Instagram story, Lil Huddy denied the cheating rumors saying, "I love a girl and only one girl,quot; and that "there are so many problems that other people are influencing and benefiting for themselves." .
Around the same time, he also went to Twitter to deny the rumors.
Now fast-forwarding to April 13, 2020, Charli D & # 39; Amelio and Lil Huddy announced in their Instagram stories that they had parted ways.
In her Instagram story, Charli wrote: "We are still close friends and I wouldn't trade that for anything!"
Similarly, Lil Huddy's statement said, "We will always be friends and she will always have a special place in my heart for the rest of my life."
And so with that, we are at the end of this TikTok story and the end of an era in TikTok history. So until next time, byeeee✌️.
