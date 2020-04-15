Here is the latest data on when the worst will come to your area: BGR

The number of victims of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen in the United States. The US, which now houses more cases than any other country in the world, more than 600,000, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

To dig deeper into the data, use this tool from Researchers at the University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics to get the latest insight into when the coronavirus is expected to peak in your area (and in every state in the country) .

This week is already proving to be one of the strangest so far in the slow, deadly saga of the coronavirus pandemic that affected everyday life in the United States like few previous catastrophes. Deaths and hospitalizations continue their slow and steady increase in some states. Governors of some states are trying to formalize a process to decide how to reopen their economies, while CDC and FEMA have drafted a reopening plan of their own for the entire country. Meanwhile, President Trump said Monday that the decision was his and that he has "full,quot; authority as president. And in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis, who was criticized for moving too slowly to respond to the crisis in his state, has also been fired up trying to describe WWE as an essential business.

But in the real world? Most states have not yet reached their peak of hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus. We know that, because the latest model provides a very good indication of how soon you can expect the worst of the crisis to hit your area.

Researchers from the University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics have created a predictive tool that predicts when each state will reach its peak in terms of hospital use and resources that will peak, as well as when deaths from the virus will peak. in the state. As of now, the data is current as of Monday (and the site is updated regularly), and the site is fairly easy to navigate – all you have to do is plug in where you want to see in the box near the top of the page, and that's it.

For example, this is what the model shows regarding the point at which deaths should peak in the United States from the virus (by the way, these data show that point arrived on Monday of this week):

A wide range of peak dates is displayed, depending on the state in which you connect to the website. This should not surprise us, as not all states were affected with coronavirus cases to the same degree and at the same time. Furthermore, states attacked the problem locally within a range of aggressive mitigation tactics. Some hit hard and early; others waited and ended up hitting much later.

Another thing to keep in mind about these models on the site, which you can consult yourself, has to do with the definition of the site of a peak. That happens once there has been a steady downward trend in the numbers, meaning a state could hit a record number of deaths, drop a bit to stabilize for a moment, and then begin a steady slide down. The beginning of that constant downward slide would represent the peak.

This site is also useful for observing other aspects of the coronavirus response in a given area. Plug in "New York," for example (which became the epicenter of the virus in the US and exceeded 10,000 deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus this week), and you can see a summary on the screen above the various charts. of the different steps the state took in response to the virus, such as when an order to stay home was issued (March 22), when educational facilities were closed (March 18), and when non-essential services were closed (22 of March).

