Helen Housby: the intrepid shooter behind the goal that changed the course of netball | Netball News





Helen Housby's goal in the last second secured England's victory over Australia and the Commonwealth Games gold in April 2018

There are moments that define the careers of players for life. No matter what has happened before or what comes next, a single goal, tackle, putt or shot will forever be associated with your name.

Sometimes these sports moments are not positive. Instead, they are painful reminders of what might have been. However, in the case of English netballer Helen Housby, her moment is exceptional, and one that positively impacted the sport she loves forever.

On April 15, 2018, with a cacophony of noise around him at the Coomera Indoor Sports Center on the Gold Coast, Australia, he scored the most memorable goal in England's netball history.

It was a goal that led Australia's world leaders to gold in their own backyard. He redefined expectations, crashed for years of "what if,quot; for England and in an instant changed the landscape of the sport, as highlighted by former Australian and South African coach Norma Plummer.

"It's probably one of the best things that happened," Plummer told Sky Sports.

"I hate to see our Australian girls lose, but when it comes to England winning the Commonwealth Games, something had to change, and it was for the best for netball. It started to show that the sport can get better."

With April 18, 2020 turning two years from the goal of making history, we take a look at the personality behind the scorer of the & # 39; golden goal & # 39; from England, talking to those who discovered her to find out what makes Housby a netball player. it is…

& # 39; She put the job on & # 39;

The movement of the shooter in the English netball ranks was started by two former international shooters from England: Karen Greig and Tracey Neville.

In her role as England Netball Pathway Coach for the Northwest, Greig saw Housby at a Northwest talent festival. At the time, the 15-year-old was representing Cumbria, and Greig recalls her initial thoughts on the young shooter.

"She was one of these players that wasn't a complete package, but she had something. You looked at her and thought, where has she been? What kind of coach has she had?

"At the time, she really hadn't had much (training) and I think she had just played in the local league for a club."

Greig instantly discussed this talented player with Neville, who was the Manchester Thunder head coach at the time, and together they tried to bring Housby into the organization of the Superleague franchise.

I remember seeing this guy on the court who looked a bit like Bambi! She was all legs and arms, but one thing for me was that shot. He probably had one of the best shooting arms in the game. Tracey Neville on a young Helen Housby

"If you talk about an athlete who really loved him from the start, Helen was. She was highly motivated," added Neville.

"It was a five-hour round trip from Cumbria (to Thunder). He did it five times a week for training and the high-performance program and never missed a session. He put the job in."

As for personality, Greig recalls that Housby remained reserved during his early years in Thunder, which is not surprising for a young man entering such an established netball environment.

"She was a pretty calm girl. I think because she had come from Cumbria and was alone at the time," recalls Greig, who would become Thunder's head coach in 2016 after Neville took the job in England.

"In the environment she was in, many players already knew each other, but she came in and got caught. She wasn't afraid to try new things."

"She was always very, very positive and she was a sponge. Everything we threw at her she absorbed."

"Watching her go from this lanky 15-year-old girl playing outside at a northwest talent show to where she was two years ago was a moment of pride for me because she had been a part of it." "

& # 39; Without fear & # 39; – and focused

The chill Housby showed under the most pressure of all on the Gold Coast, and the way he held the weight of his team on his shoulders with that last-second shot, was not a new experience for her.

I think it was Helen's ability to show calm under pressure that allowed her to reach that winning goal. His effort on the court is immense and one that we continually try to face with two opponents and disputing every problem. She was also hellishly good at defense in court. Lisa Alexander, Australia head coach for the 2018 final

Four years earlier, in his first significant final, he had repeated the same heroics and had quietly scored a championship-winning goal for the Manchester Thunder. On that occasion, it was also from a distance.

Housby has spoken about that moment since then. She shared how she helped create her career in England and also discussed how she simply played that final without worry or anxiety.

The courage of the 25-year-old now is something Greig stressed from the start. Her former Thunder coach believes it is one of her best qualities as a player, in addition to having one of the best shooting arms Neville has seen in the game.

"She is not afraid," said Greig.

"Entering Thunder, I didn't even know what Thunder was and I just wasn't afraid. I didn't know who the players I was playing against were."

"You often face a team and think that XYZ is playing, that they can do this and that they are capable of doing it. Helen didn't know anything about them. She just went out on the court, did her job and not,quot; It doesn't matter who she is with. have found. "

The first Housby Commonwealth Games experience didn't end on a high note

In the immediate months after the Thunder Superleague title, Housby went to his first Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. There he experienced the other side of the coin, as England lost the chance to reach the final and then lost in the bronze tiebreaker against Jamaica.

Housby did not go to court for any of those games, but he lived every second on the bench. She had previously appeared in the tournament and would gain more time on the court and a bronze medal from the Netball World Cup the following year.

Collected by Swifts

Other seasons in Thunder saw them lose the 2016 Grand Final to Surrey Storm, but all the while, Housby was developing at a knotty pace.

Increasing playing time in the Superleague and settling in a Rosas dress increased attention on her and shaped a move to play domestic netball in Australia.

The New South Wales Swifts was his destination and, like all the players who passed at that time, he further accelerated his development and improved his knowledge and skill.

It is clear that Housby, like all netball shooters or rugby goalkeepers, has an innate ability to thrive under pressure. Everyone will spend hours on a practice field or field, visualizing that winning moment.

Everyone will experience it a thousand times in their minds. For some, the time of crisis may not occur during their career, but for others, it becomes a reality.

Housby has experienced it not once, but twice. At the age of 25, the odds are firmly stacked in his favor so he can once again show how brave he can be on a netball court.

The next major championships currently scheduled for England are the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. Another golden moment for Housby on a local court would be quite something.