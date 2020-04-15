Harry Kane "probably,quot; will leave Tottenham next summer, says Tony Cottee | Football news

The England captain has been linked to the world record transfer to Manchester United

















Harry Kane is likely to leave Tottenham in search of trophies and would be a great signing for Manchester United, says Tony Cottee

Harry Kane is likely to leave Tottenham next summer if the club has not won a major trophy, according to Tony Cottee.

Kane has openly spoken about his frustration at failing to win trophies with the Spurs and the England captain says he is ready to leave if the team doesn't progress.

Recent reports have linked Kane with a summer transfer to Manchester United, but Cottee expects the striker to remain in North London for at least one more season.

"I think there will come a time when he says' I've done my best, I've scored a lot of goals for the Spurs, but for many, many reasons it hasn't happened, '' former West Ham Everton said, Leicester and the England striker said Sky Sports News.

"Everything is in place there. They have a great stadium, a great club, great fans, etc. but they haven't won anything."

Kane has suggested that he could leave the Spurs if the team doesn't improve.

"That is what Harry will want to try before his career ends. You want that feeling of winning the Premier League or the Champions League and right now I can't see him doing that at the Spurs."

"I think it is inevitable, if it doesn't happen in the next year, I think Harry will be leaving, probably next summer."

Reports have suggested that Tottenham President Daniel Levy is willing to sanction Kane's departure for a world record fee of £ 200 million due to financial concerns during the coronavirus crisis.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports News It has been said that Tottenham has no intention of selling Kane to United or to any other Premier League rival.

Cottee believes the England international is worth a world record transfer fee and would improve on United if Tottenham decides to sell.

"We saw (Kylian) Mbappe and Neymar go for huge amounts of money. Is Harry Kane worth it? Yes, he is, he is a top scorer," Cottee added.

"All clubs want a top scorer. Obviously he has been strongly linked with Manchester United, another fantastic football club."

"If Harry were there, you would expect him to score goals to take Manchester United to the next level."

"For them, that's trying to get that Premier League crown back and trying to be more dominant in Europe again. I think Harry could do that for them."

"In today's market, if other players are worth what they paid for them, then Harry Kane, to me, is worth £ 200m all day."

Nicholas: Kane is an ambitious player

Tottenham forward Harry Kane is an ambitious player and could move at the right price, according to Charlie Nicholas.

Harry Kane's future is back in the spotlight, with Sky Sports News to be told that Tottenham has no intention of selling the striker to Manchester United or any other Premier League rival.

But could it go for the right price?

"Of course it could," said Nicholas. "The world is changing and soccer as much as any other business. I thought it was a really good, open and honest interview with Jamie (Redknapp) and Kane (on Instagram two weeks ago) and I think he has always realized that." . Because Kane loves Spurs, he's ambitious and ambitious players do this. "