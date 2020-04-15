Hannah Brown confirms she's single amid Tyler Cameron's romance rumors

Hannah brown He is single.
High school The student appeared to confirm the status of their relationship during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday.
The issue came up after a follower asked the Alabama native how many children he would like to have in the future.
"I definitely want children, not now, though, which is very strange," said Brown, who previously expressed his hope of becoming a "child mother,quot; someday. "If you were to ask me, a few years ago, I would have said, 'Oh, I'm sure at 25 I'm married, and possibly thinking of children in, like, next, like, trying to get pregnant right now probably & # 39; "said Brown. "A lot of my friends, like, have babies, and they are the best moms, but I couldn't imagine it. Like, I'm not ready for that yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, It could be. But I'm still trying to find out my life and how it has changed. "
Then he added: "Also, you have to have an important person for that, and I don't."
The season 15 star sparked romance rumors with Tyler Cameron after they were seen in Florida last month. The meeting came shortly after Cameron's mother. Andrea, passed away in early March. A source told E! News Brown "has been there for Tyler since his mother passed away,quot; and he has been "grateful for her support." The Jupiter, Florida model was seen picking up Brown from the airport again in mid-March. The two enjoyed a day at the beach, exercised, made several TikTok videos, and went out with their friends. They even named their social distancing group "Quarantine Team."
While their flirty exchanges left fans wondering if Brown and Cameron would give the relationship a new shot, the duo continued to shyly play on their status. Then in April, Cameron shed a little light on the situation by calling Brown a "good friend." A source also told E! News in mid-March that while "there is a definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler,quot;, the celebrities "are not dating."
As fans will remember, Cameron and Brown met in their season of High school. She sent him home during the finale and ended up accepting a proposal from Jed Wyatt. However, the two canceled the engagement after she found out that she had been dating someone else before coming to the show. Brown then asked Cameron if he would like to have a drink. After the final rose, and it looked like they were going to give their romance another chance. However, all of that changed after second place sparked romance rumors with Gigi hadid. They reportedly dated for two months and separated in the fall.
Still, Cameron could never forget his time on the ABC show.
"During the rose ceremonies, my blind man would try to count the roses and he would have 20 roses … time passes, 10 roses would be delivered and 3 would be left," he recently tweeted. "Then I would proceed to take off my pants."
Brown and Cameron are not the only members of the Bachelor Nation who have recently sparked romance rumors. Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have, too. The two have distanced themselves socially amid the global coronavirus pandemic. While both said they weren't dating, the pilot admitted that he is "in love with her."
