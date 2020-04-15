Gwyneth Paltrow is ridiculed by her daughter

Children say the darkest things, or in Gwyneth Paltrowthe case to write The most cursed things.

While the star is an Oscar-winning actress and Goop tycoon, she's not immune to her teenage daughter making fun of her, Martin apple. Fans and critics alike are aware of Goop's core products, including infamous vaginal eggs and, more recently, a new candle "This Smells Like My Vagina,quot;.

Paltrow has faced a mix of reactions, comments, and criticism of Goop's work that raised his eyebrows and pushed the limits over the years and articles like that, but he lets his daughter hilariously sum it up in a perfect parody.

On Instagram, the famous mother of two children shared what her daughter had written in her notebook while they are at home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The page said comically: "Make more eggs and candles from the vagina."