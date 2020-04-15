Graeme Souness and Gary Neville on what makes a good captain, why they were chosen and how the role has evolved | Football news





Gary Neville and Graeme Souness were very successful as captains

Graeme Souness and Gary Neville reflected on what makes a good captain and why they were given the armband during their playing careers at The soccer show.

Souness won 23 major trophies as a player and manager, and one of his strengths has always been his leadership qualities, while Neville made more than 600 appearances for Manchester United in a career that spanned more than 20 years.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe joined the two Sky Sports experts to discuss what it takes to be a captain and their experiences from the front.

Why were you chosen?

Souness with Roma captain Agostino Di Bartolomei before the 1984 European Cup final

Graeme Souness: "I have no idea. I remember when Bob Paisley asked me. I said I would love to be a captain. I thought there were candidates on the Liverpool team before me, one of whom was Phil Neal. Bob told me he wanted me to." Be the captain.

"Why did you choose me? I think being a midfielder is a good place to be a captain because you are involved in all parts of the game, but unfortunately he is no longer alive to ask why he chose me. Along with Sir Kenny and Alan Hansen, We were the most vocal people in the locker room, he was the right age, he was in the right position and he was prepared to offer an opinion.

"During my time in football, and maybe now it follows me … some people think that I am an arrogant person. If that is the interpretation of some people, there is nothing I can do about it. I have been confident and arrogant, and I'm sure I wasn't very nice, especially when I was a player.

"I have always had confidence. I have been asked many times where I come from … I am the youngest of three children, I come from a very stable and reliable family. That confidence came from having a comfortable blanket around me since I was younger "

Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce were natural leaders that Neville could learn from

Gary Neville: "The way I decided to deal with the captaincy was to be honest with myself; I had been a union representative for the PFA since I was 23 years old, I believed in the rights of the players, when Roy (Keane) and Sir Alex (Ferguson) touched us.

"It would be myself or Ryan Giggs as captain and I think the reason Sir Alex chose me was purely one thing, and it was because Giggs was on and off the team because he liked to rotate his front players while playing." every week as an advocate. For five or six years I was a captain,

"I'd say Ryan and Scholesy were captains in the sense that we worked together to set the tone and standards in the locker room. It was certainly a different approach than what Kane, Robson and Bruce had, we didn't have that kind of influence. these characters had. Roy was the most influential person I saw on a soccer field, and outside of it, we just couldn't replicate that. "

What does a good captain do?

Eddie Howe also shared his views on the captaincy on The Football Show

Eddie Howe: "The ability to talk to players is always a great thing. You are looking for your leader to inspire you, so that, in effect, you want to go to war. I was always looking for someone to follow as I advanced. I had some captains in the who thought, “I want to be a little more like you.” For young players it is absolutely crucial.

"I always remember Tommy Elphick being a fantastic captain in our rise through the leagues. He was an inspiring figure for the club; he came up to us with a very serious injury playing for Brighton, but he immediately had the respect of the players, and now We have Simon Francis, who, in a time of crisis around the world, has led the team really well. "

Souness: "If I were a manager now, I would be looking for my captain to a) be a good player and b) someone who was respected on and off the field. He has to be someone who can speak and who emits aura and a belief.

"The number one thing that makes a captain successful is having very good players by your side. Gary and I had that. I'd hate to think that I became a different person when I became captain. It's just a bracelet, nothing changes." . "

Neville played under some strong characters during his time at United

Neville "I had two or three in my early years in football that helped shape my thoughts on caring for players in a locker room. The first was Bryan Robson, he would take care of our contracts for us, he would make sure the young man The players did not take off the mickey and they were cared for and given the right thing.

"That discouraging thing about having to go and knock on the manager's door was overcome by the fact that Bryan would take care of us and it was done easily. The second was when I didn't go to a team when I was 18. Because I didn't drink in that moment.

"The day after at training camp, Steve Bruce came up to me and said he would never do that again, and I never missed a team day after that and understood the importance of team spirit and togetherness. The third thing It was the largest one.

Tony Adams is perceived by many to be the best captain England has ever produced.

"When Gazza smashed the plane on the way back from Hong Kong, the FA wanted someone outside the squad, they wanted to know who it was so they could have a scapegoat. Terry Venables told us this and Tony Adams got up and said nobody was a scapegoat in this room, and we all go out and take collective responsibility.

"We all paid the fine and for the damage to the plane and we all said we did it, that gave me the lessons of staying together and what to do when someone is in trouble."

"This is how I've always tackled it, you never sew your teammate, you never throw them overboard, that's really important."

Were there different winning titles as captain?

Neville has his name taken by Howard Webb during his time as captain of United

Neville "It felt different. What happened to me was that I was injured a year after taking the captaincy and that became really difficult for me. I felt that I was not contributing as a captain should in the last four years of my memory. I go see to Sir Alex for a preseason, I think during my third season as captain, and to say that I didn't feel worthy to keep the captaincy because the team had changed to a level where I couldn't compete.

"It was obvious then, we had an amazing team: Ronaldo, Rooney, Tevez, Giggs, Scholes, Carrick, Ferdinand, Vidic, Evra, Van der Sar, great players and great personalities. Sir Alex said, 'You will keep that bracelet, Son! He told me that Giggs and I would rotate the captaincy because if he gave it to Ronaldo, Rooney would start, if he gave it to Vidic,

"Ferdinand would not be happy, so we kept him for three or four years solely for the camaraderie in the locker room. We were the cop, the old statesmen in the locker room who would see the example and Sir Alex wanted to make sure the team came first, despite that I feel unworthy of the captaincy at that stage. "

What did the captain you became do to you?

Souness enjoyed the success of the League Cup over Tottenham with Liverpool in 1982

Souness: "When I reached 18, I felt I was ready to be in the first team in Tottenham. When the team sheet came up on Friday after lunch in the locker room, I would quickly go in there and if I saw my name it was not on the leaf, in 10 minutes I would go down and knock on Bill Nicholson's door asking why he hadn't included me again.

"At the time, the captain was Alan Mullery, who was also the England captain. We also had Martin Peters, a World Cup winner, and Steve Perryman, who was a couple of years older than me. They were the three who They were in front of me, and I said I had to include myself! I said I was better than them.

"It sounded ridiculous to him, now it seems ridiculous to me, and I fully understand why he sold me, because I was driving him crazy. He wanted to sell me as far as possible, which I did when I went to Middlesbrough."

"It did me a great favor, as it was the first time in my playing career when I received a blow to the nose from someone who thought it wasn't good enough for them. It was a wake-up call for me and it's something I remembered for the rest of my career. "

Roy Keane was United captain before the Neville season

Neville "Roy was my captain for 10 years, and you felt safe when he was at the front of the line. Everyone felt comfortable, even towards the end, where maybe he wasn't playing as well as before. It was the same when I played with Steve Bruce. When you were a young right back, you felt safe and cared for, you felt the experience around you.

"What I, Ryan and Scholesy gave the players in the locker room was that sense of security, that we had been there and done it, we knew how to win and succeed and we wouldn't panic at the end of a season. That's what a soccer captain would do, reassure the rest of the team because they had seen and done it before.

"(When Roy left) it was a changing landscape in football and I knew I couldn't suddenly replace Roy Keane, be Roy Keane because I just don't have character, personality or influence."

How has the role changed?

Liverpool captain's leadership makes him a contender for the season

Neville "The captaincy is a different job now, but we have seen excellent examples. Vincent Kompany in Manchester City has been an absolutely brilliant light, Jordan Henderson in recent weeks has galvanized a group of players who were attacked by the Premier League. We are still I see great signs of leadership in the game in the modern era, but I think it is different.

"You can no longer be a dictatorial leader or a captain in a dressing room, you have to be more collaborative and take them on the journey with you."

