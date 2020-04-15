Graeme Souness and Gary Neville Evaluate Coronavirus 'Possible Financial Impact on Players' Wages | Football news



















2:44



Graeme Souness believes the coronavirus pandemic will transform the footballers' pay scale in England, while Gary Neville adds that it will be the lower league players who are hit hardest.

Graeme Souness believes the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will be a "wake-up call for soccer,quot; and that we are poised to see a "bigger and bigger correction,quot; in player salaries as clubs try to cope with the economic blow.

Soccer in England is suspended indefinitely due to the virus and with a report in the Times newspaper on Wednesday suggesting that the game cannot be played in front of fans until a vaccine is found, which could take over a year, Souness expect big changes to happen in the sport.

While outright elite players can still earn huge salaries in the future, Sky Sports expert Souness says most are underpaid than they have been in recent years.

"I think we are looking at the two barrels with this," he told The Football Show. "Until they find a vaccine, until they can allow massive gatherings of 50,000 people to return to soccer, there will be a major correction to the times of absolute glory in terms of what you can earn as a soccer player."

"The best men will be paid the ridiculous amounts they are paid. But you have an average group of players who have had outrageous salaries, given the qualities they have to offer. That is the area you are going to. View the greatest correction.

"I think in the future it will be very difficult for clubs to offer these good players, not great players, the kind of salary they have had for the past five to ten years."

"I think it is a wake-up call for football. I hope I am wrong. But I think it will be a great wake-up call for everyone outside the top six clubs in our country."

1:47 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains EFL and PFA decision to recommend 25 percent salary deferral for April for League One and League Two players Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains EFL and PFA decision to recommend 25 percent salary deferral for April for League One and League Two players

While mid-tier Premier League players may see their incomes drop, Gary Neville believes that the players most threatened by the financial crisis the virus could cause will be lower league players.

With many players without a contract at the end of June, the future of a large percentage of players in the Championship, League One and League Two is far from certain, and it could be that many will leave the game.

"We absolutely are (going to see the players on the lower end leaving the game)," said Sky Sports expert Neville. "It is just an inevitability.

The reality is that the players on the low end, who may be in at a few hundred pounds a week, who have careers of seven or eight years, are the ones who are going to suffer. Gary Neville

"What Graeme is talking about is correct, the top players will get the top, the bottom players will go down and accept less money, but more than 50 percent of the players in League One and League Two have no contract in eight weeks , is a terrifying statistic.

"These clubs do not have the money to recycle them in the game for next season because they are not going to have any income from football games."

"The reality is that the players on the low end, who can earn a few hundred pounds a week, who have seven or eight year careers, are the ones who are going to suffer."

"It will just cascade like a waterfall. It is going to be a shock to all of football. People will say it has always come, that this virus will bring opportunities for some, what I will say is that ultimately it will be the players at the bottom of the game that will suffer the most. Those who have never earned close to £ 1,000 a week, let alone £ 200,000 a week. "

