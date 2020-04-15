Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are cheaper than ever in multiple stores

Only the best deals on Verge-approved devices get the Verge Deals seal of approval, so if you're looking for a deal for your next device or gift from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more, this is it the place to be.

Google has given its unlocked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones a huge price cut that lasts until May 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last. Each storage size and configuration is $ 300 off at the Google Store, Best Buy, and Amazon. Considering that the smaller Pixel 4 usually sells for $ 799, reducing it to $ 499 for the 64GB version makes taking the plunge a much more reasonable idea if it's on the market for an upgrade, but you don't want to spend hundreds more on the Samsung Galaxy S20 or even the new OnePlus 8.

Both sizes of the Pixel 4 work with any US operator. And because it's unlocked on purchase, you can exchange any SIM. By using Google Fi, you can take advantage of the phone's eSIM capabilities. These devices were launched in late 2019 and have the Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the Pixel 4 series has a 90Hz refresh rate display, allowing its content to scroll more smoothly than would appear on a standard 60Hz display seen on most current phones.

Google may soon unveil the Pixel 4A, a more affordable version of the Pixel 4 that will likely have fewer features. We've written extensively about it, as rumors have been popping up more frequently. The reason I include it here is because this deal is slightly reminiscent of a deal that Google entered into last year just before the Pixel 3A launched. If the rumors about this year's Pixel 4A are true, it may launch at $ 399, just $ 100 less than this discounted Pixel 4. For your money, taking advantage of this deal will give you a faster phone that can probably take better photos.

