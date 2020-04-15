Google is slowing hiring until 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Google says it will delay hiring for the rest of 2020 and adjust its investments in areas like data centers and marketing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email from CEO Sundar Pichai sent to Google employees that was obtained. by Bloomberg. Google confirmed the authenticity of the email to The edge.

"We are going to slow down the hiring pace, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and bringing in the many people who have been hired but have not yet started," Google said in a statement to The edge.

"We believe that now is the time to significantly slow down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas where users and businesses rely on Google for continued support, and where our growth is critical to its success, "Pichai said in the memo." By redrawing our plans in other areas, we can ensure that Google emerges from this year on a more appropriate size and scale than we would otherwise. That means we should carefully prioritize hiring employees to address our highest user and business needs. "

Google hired 20,000 employees in 2019 and "had been targeting a similar number for 2020," Pichai said in the memo. Google is also "recalibrating the focus and pace of our investments in areas like data centers and machines, and essential marketing and non-business travel," Pichai added.

The company is making the decisions in light of the continuing economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They're not the only big tech company to cut hiring due to the pandemic: Microsoft is "temporarily pausing recruitment,quot; for some roles, according to Business Insider.