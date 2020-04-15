Goldie Hawn urges others to use dance to overcome coronavirus blockade

Instagram

When she opens up about her routine in the midst of the pandemic, Kate Hudson's mother talks about how her beginning as a dancer put her on the path to understanding mindfulness.

Goldie hawn she makes sure that she dances every day to help her overcome the coronavirus blockage.

The "Death Becomes Her" star began her career as a dancer before finding fame in Hollywood and winning an Oscar for her performance in the 1969 movie "Cactus Flower" at just 24 years old, and says her original profession put her in the path to understanding. full attention.

"Starting out as a dancer gave me a mindfulness look that I didn't even realize I was getting," she tells The Guardian. "Because dancing is being aware of every part of your body as you move. It is like a meditation in itself."

With Americans and people around the world trapped in their homes due to the blocking measures imposed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the actress has been using dance and positive thinking techniques to keep herself physically and mentally fit.

"Before bed, think of three things that went well today," he explains of his lockdown routine. "I don't care if it's crazy, it doesn't matter. Take some music that you love and if you can't dance, do 10 minutes of jumping. Go ahead."

Speaking of his love for dancing, the star adds: "When I speak of dancing for life, it really is how we move. It is how we face today, how we enter a room, how we get up and feel that what we have inside from us is valuable and important. "

Goldie is a longtime devotee of meditation and has designed her own mindfulness routine for children with psychologists and neuroscientists, which is now used in many schools, including more than 250 in the UK.

Speaking of how the program helped children after a trial conducted with researchers from the University of British Columbia in Canada, the 74-year-old man says it immediately made a difference in the well-being of younger children.

"These children had changed in a matter of four months and had a whole new way of being," he explains. "They understood their emotional systems in the brain, that the hippocampus is where they remember (and) the amygdala, which is fight or flight."