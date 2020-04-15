'God Friended Me' star Violett Beane saddened by "The End of the Road for the God Squad" – Deadline

Violett Beane, who played Cara Bloom on CBS " God made me a friend He has taken to Instagram to share his feelings of sadness over the cancellation of the series and to thank fans.

Starting with "Disclaimer: Sadness 🙁 Beane writes" Unfortunately, this is the end of the road for God's squad. We found out yesterday that our show will not continue for a third season. "

She continues: "I have been greatly honored by all the messages I have received from all of you over the past two years, about how much these stories have impacted your lives and helped you through some difficult times. That is all that any of We could have waited and I'm glad I was able to give you that during the two years we did it. "

Then he thanked his co-stars, the creators and producers of the show.

God made me a friend from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods., will end with a two-hour series finale on April 26 from 8: 00-10 PM.

Brandon Micheal Hall, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton, and Erica Gimpel also starred.

You can read their full post below.