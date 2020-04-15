GitHub is now completely free for everyone – Latest news

"As the home to all developers, we want to make it easy for academy developers, organizations, and startup communities to code and create their best work on GitHub, and we are now making private repositories with unlimited collaborators available for all GitHub accounts. We believe that all developers should have access to GitHub, and pricing should not be a barrier. India also has a large and vibrant startup ecosystem and today's announcement will make it easier for those teams to get started with their software development. This will help driving collaboration and innovation for all, "said Maneesh Sharma, CEO of GitHub India.
GitHub is also reducing the price of its paid Team plan from $ 9 per user / month to $ 4 per user / month, effective immediately. Existing customers will have their bills automatically reduced in the future.
India is the third largest developer hub on GitHub, after the United States and China. The platform acquired by Microsoft about three years ago for $ 7.5 billion, has 40 million developers in more than 100 million projects worldwide.
