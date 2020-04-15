GitHub is now completely free for everyone – Latest news

The GitHub software development platform has announced that it has made private repositories with unlimited collaborators available for all GitHub accounts. All the main functions of GitHub are now free for everyone. Until now, if an organization wanted to use GitHub for private development, it had to subscribe to one of GitHub's paid plans. With this new change, teams can now manage all their work, including CI / CD, project management, code review, and packages, in one place. Teams that need advanced features (like code owners), business features (like SAML), or custom support can upgrade to one of GitHub's paid plans.

"As the home to all developers, we want to make it easy for academy developers, organizations, and startup communities to code and create their best work on GitHub, and we are now making private repositories with unlimited collaborators available for all GitHub accounts. We believe that all developers should have access to GitHub, and pricing should not be a barrier. India also has a large and vibrant startup ecosystem and today's announcement will make it easier for those teams to get started with their software development. This will help driving collaboration and innovation for all, "said Maneesh Sharma, CEO of GitHub India.

GitHub is also reducing the price of its paid Team plan from $ 9 per user / month to $ 4 per user / month, effective immediately. Existing customers will have their bills automatically reduced in the future.

India is the third largest developer hub on GitHub, after the United States and China. The platform acquired by Microsoft about three years ago for $ 7.5 billion, has 40 million developers in more than 100 million projects worldwide.