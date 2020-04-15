George Stephanopoulos goes public with coronavirus diagnosis, claims wife is doing much better

Instagram

During her appearance on "Good Morning America" ​​from home, news anchor for actress Ali Wentworth's husband claims he was "basically asymptomatic" before testing positive for COVID-19.

George Stephanopoulos, the news anchor husband of actress Ali Wentworth (Alexandra Wentworth) tested positive for coronavirus nearly two weeks after her star spouse was diagnosed.

The 59-year-old former White House director of communications released his diagnosis on the US television show. USA "Good morning america"On Monday, April 13, Stephanopoulos added that while his COVID-19 contraction" was not really a surprise, "it is" basically asymptomatic. "

"I never had a fever, I never had chills, I never had a headache, I never had a cough, I never had difficulty breathing," he explained.

Wentworth, by contrast, previously told fans that she "has never been sicker" after testing positive for the virus.

However, during his appearance at GMA from his home on Monday, Stephanopoulos added that the "Jerry Maguire" star was "much, much better."

"He is now on his fifth day without a fever, which is really a great sign. Slowly getting out of bed a little more each day, very happy about that."

Ali and George share two daughters together, Elliott, 17, and Harper, 14.