‘Fun You Should Mask’ Rob Corddry Special Support Project C.U.R.E. – Deadline

Rob Corddry, a Daily program Emmy-winning alum and CBS comedy star The Unicorn, It will lead a joint Medscape-WebMD fundraiser this Thursday, April 16. The effort is in support of Project C.U.R.E, an international organization focused on providing face masks and other protective medical equipment to millions of health workers. Funny you should mask it will run simultaneously on the Facebook pages of WebMD and Medscape on April 16 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The show will feature Corddry and other comedians Dr. Ken Jeong (Masked singer Dr. Ken), Eric Andre (BAD TRIP, The Eric Andre Show), Sasheer Zamata (Best Friends Podcast, The Weekend), Nicole Byer (Best friends podcast, nailed) and Kumail Nanjiani (Lovebirds, The Big Sick) talking to doctors and nurses on the front line of COVID-19 about what health workers are experiencing and what they need.

The conversations include a nurse working in an underserved community, two New York City transplant surgeons who have transformed their office into a positive center for COVID-19, a Los Angeles emergency medicine physician who continues to work from his home to support its staff and patients, and an epidemiologist who is pushing for increased testing, and a Portland, Oregon emergency medicine physician who cares for patients with COVID-19.

"There is nothing fun about the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean that a little lightness doesn't lift the spirits of any healthcare professional who needs it," Corddry said.

"Like the top news, clinical tools and continuing education resource for healthcare professionals worldwide, Medscape seemed like a natural choice for collaboration," said Ivan Oransky, MD, editorial vice president of Medscape.

Related story & # 39; Top Gear America & # 39 ;: Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon drive car for Discovery & # 39; s MotorTrend

Similarly, WebMD is the most popular site for consumers seeking information on health-related topics. Both sites have seen a dramatic increase in engagement since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

"We were excited that Rob and his comedy friends wanted to work with Medscape, particularly to support a charity focused on addressing the critical shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE)," he said. "These are extraordinarily difficult times for healthcare workers, and bringing a little laughter and, above all, support for the work they do is a great effort."

"Also, we are not much fun," said Oransky.

Project C.U.R.E, the world's largest distributor of donated medical aid, including masks, gloves, and PPE, now devotes all of its resources to supporting healthcare workers in the United States. USA

"We have been working hard to care for the brave women and men who are fighting the COVID-19 fight on the front line of our community," said Douglas Jackson, PhD, JD, President and CEO, Project C.U.R.E.

“Partnering with WebMD / Medscape and Rob Corddry on this project is an incredible encouragement, both for the nurses and doctors we are working to help, and for the thousands of Project C.U.R.E. Volunteers in the warehouses drive the trucks and vow to win the battle. The idea that we can do serious work and put a smile on the faces of these wonderful people is truly magical. It is these kinds of things that will help us. "

All earnings from Funny you should mask will go to buy and distribute essential medical supplies to US health workers. USA