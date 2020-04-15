French waiting for the return of May | Racing News

France Galop hopes to resume closed-door racing in May.

French races were staged without spectators last month before France Galop announced the suspension of meetings between March 17 and April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While French President Emmanuel Macron extended the country's blockade until May 11, France Galop and LeTROT, which is the governing body of jogging races, are "in discussion with government authorities to explore the possibility of returning to compete behind closed doors as fast as possible. "

A France Galop statement said: "Before horse racing was suspended, the industry had demonstrated its ability to organize closed-door meetings while maintaining an excellent level of risk prevention from the spread of the virus.

"In the context of closed-door racing, access to the racecourse had been strictly limited to a minimum of professionals who are essential to the organization of a race meeting.

"Furthermore, since the beginning of the blockade, training activities in the different training centers in Paris and in the provinces have been carried out in strict accordance with the instructions and rules of social distancing."

Financing for the sport is a topic under discussion, as PMU cafes, the country's top betting locations, are closed and unlikely to open when initial restrictions are lifted.

The statement continued: "According to the President's last speech, however, it is understood that a return to horse racing in France will not mean that all PMU betting points will be operational. Only a part of them (tobacco shops) will be operating, which means reduced income for the industry.

"The implications of this configuration are currently being discussed and discussed with public authorities. Next Tuesday, the presidents of the parent companies and of the PMU will meet with Didier Guillaume, the Minister of Agriculture and Gerald Darmanin, the Minister of Public Action and Accounts

"Meanwhile, the France Galop and LeTROT teams are finalizing a major meeting race schedule for the month of May, beginning on the date of the restart, as agreed with our supervisory authorities.

"This race schedule will be published as soon as possible so that racing professionals can prepare their horses for when the race resumes."