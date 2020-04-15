France delays delivery of Rafale fighter to India – Defense Blog

French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation faces a new reality as the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic spreads. Planemaker said production of Rafale fighter jets was temporarily suspended in France due to the coronavirus outbreak, which could affect the delivery schedule of the plane to India.

In the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, Dassault announced on February 27 that he would have to suspend his targets for 2020 due to "uncertainties regarding the scale of the pandemic, its geographic spread, its duration, and its economic and social consequences. "

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

For its part, the Indian Defense Ministry is struggling to finalize the induction date for the first four Rafale aircraft amid speculation about the delay in the delivery of fighter jets from France due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Week magazine reported that although Defense Minister Rajnath Singh claimed last week that the first four Rafale planes would land in India in the last week of May, Air Force headquarters has yet to receive confirmation from French officials. The Indian government suspended all existing visas on Wednesday, except UN / international diplomatic, official, organizations until April 15.

In addition, closure restrictions are expected to continue in France at least until the end of April due to the severity of the outbreak.

In October 2019, on a visit to France for the second annual ministerial-level defense dialogue between India and France, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh formally received the first Rafale aircraft built for the IAF at Dassault Aviation facilities in Merignac. The planes were slated to arrive in India in May 2020.

The Indian Air Force has awarded the contract for the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2016.