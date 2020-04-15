Fox Gives Birth To Kristin Davis' Reality Series Head-On Labor Of Love – Deadline

Fox is ready to deliver long-term reality series Labour of love, on the road to motherhood, led by Sex and the city star Kristin Davis.

The network will launch the eight-part series, produced by Howard Owens and Ben Silverman's Propagate Content and Project Runway, on May 21 at 9pm. Almost three years have passed since Deadline revealed that the show was in development online.

Labour of love He will follow Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year-old career woman, smart, successful and beautiful who seems to have it all except the one thing she wants most, a son. Katzmann has yet to meet a potential father, and on the show, he will face 15 men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine.

Each week, would-be parents will face challenges that will test their parenting and partnership skills. If they prove worthy, they will advance to next week, and for those who don't, Kristy will let them know that she doesn't see herself starting a family with them. After eight weeks of challenges and romantic dates, Kristy will decide if she has found the man she would like to settle down with and start a family with or if she prefers to continue on her way to motherhood alone.

Davis, who recently starred on Netflix Holidays in the wild with Rob Lowe, host and producer. He is an executive producer for Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen, and Laurie Girion.

"When I first heard the premise of Labour of loveI knew I had to be a part of this show, "Davis said." I think every woman should feel empowered to pursue her dreams, be it professional or personal, and being next to Kristy while taking her future into her own hands was really exciting".

Davis is represented by Buchwald, Atlas Artists, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.