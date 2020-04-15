Former Tesla employees brought stolen documents to autonomous startup Zoox

Autonomous company Zoox admitted that four of its employees took confidential documents from its previous employer Tesla, according to a statement released after the company settled a lawsuit this week on the matter.

"Zoox acknowledges that some of its new Tesla hires were in possession of Tesla documents related to shipping, receiving and warehousing procedures when they joined Zoox's logistics team," the startup said in a statement to Reuters. Zoox says it will pay Tesla an undisclosed amount of money and will conduct an audit to "ensure that no Zoox employee has withheld or is using Tesla's confidential information."

Zoox says it "regrets the actions of those employees,quot; and says that it will also "conduct enhanced confidentiality training to ensure that all Zoox employees know and respect their confidentiality obligations."

Tesla said it was a "shameless and intentional,quot; act.

Founded in 2014, Zoox's plan has been to build autonomous vehicles from scratch that were more specific and much more maneuverable than traditional vehicles equipped with autonomous technology. Its technology has been praised by many, and the company raised $ 500 million in July 2018 en route to a valuation of $ 3 billion. But just a month later, its board of directors ousted co-founder and CEO Tim Kentley-Klay. (He was replaced by former Intel Chief Strategy Officer Aicha Evans, who is still the CEO of Zoox.) The deal now comes as Zoox has laid off about 100 full-time employees, as well as contract workers, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed against Zoox and four Zoox employees in March 2019, all of whom had previously worked at Tesla. The Silicon Valley automaker claimed those employees brought "proprietary information and trade secrets,quot; about Tesla's manufacturing operation to Zoox, which allegedly helped the startup "overcome the past few years of work required to develop and run its own warehousing, logistics and inventory control operations. "

Tesla said those employees "escaped with Tesla-exclusive documents,quot; on the way to Zoox, in what the company called an act "shameless and intentional." Specifically, employees were accused of stealing confidential information related to the company's "WARP,quot; system, which is a proprietary logistics software platform that Tesla developed to monitor manufacturing, warehousing, inventory, distribution, and transportation of your products.

Tesla says it found out about the theft thanks, in part, to an email error

Tesla described what seemed like pretty incriminating evidence of the theft in his lawsuit. He said Scott Turner, who was previously a manager at one of Tesla's distribution centers before joining Zoox, had emailed "internal schematics and line drawings of the physical designs of certain Tesla warehouses,quot; to his email address. personal email with the words "you sneaky dog ​​you …" along with other documents that contained information about the company's receipt and inventory procedures.

After Turner joined Zoox, Tesla alleged that he gave the startup "names of at least four other Tesla employees,quot; with "ideas about its Tesla salary structure." Christian Dement, a warehouse supervisor Turner hired Tesla, allegedly e-mailed four confidential documents from his company's account to his personal address with the subject "Good Stuff."

Tesla said it learned of the alleged theft after the third employee, Sydney Cooper, allegedly admitted to sending documents to Turner, and after the fourth, Craig Emigh, mistakenly emailed Cooper's old Tesla address with a modified version of an attached Tesla proprietary document.

Neither Zoox nor the four employees officially disputed Tesla's claims in court. But the evidence itself never appeared before this week's deal.