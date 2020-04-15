Food Network Delivers Guy Fieri's Quarantine Series – Deadline

Guy Fieri is preparing some quarantine specials for his long Food Network series. Diners, Drive-Ins and dives.

The famous chef is in front Diners, Drive-Ins and dives: take away food, a three-part series of the remotely filmed program.

Starting April 24, Fieri will check in with four former Triple D chefs across the country via video chat to see how they are maintained and how they have transformed their businesses to continue serving customers. Each chef has sent a list of ingredients from their featured recipes directly to Guy's house and will guide you through each step of preparing the dish, just like when you're on the go.

This comes after Food Network President Courtney White told Deadline that the Discovery-owned network was discussing the blocking content of its top stars. "We are talking to him about how he can be creative with that show," he said. "Guy obviously can't go visit restaurants, but in what way could we approach him? Could he visit restaurants remotely?

“Triple D has always been about hitting the road and celebrating restaurant business workers. And while the restaurants are partially closed and the Camaro is parked, DDD: Takeout is here to show you how your favorite chefs are still preparing to keep people fed, support their communities, their families and their employees, ”said Fieri.

"We continue to cook creative programming ideas that entertain our viewers during these unprecedented times," adds White. "Diner, Drive-Ins and dives it's a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to be able to deliver it to our audience in unique ways, from special DDD: A to Z marathons to new DDD: take-out episodes shot by Guy at home. "