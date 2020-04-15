Florida prisoner released due to coronavirus outbreak allegedly killed someone the next day

Many inmates across the country have recently been released from prison in response to controlling the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. Apparently, a Florida inmate did not appreciate his newly discovered freedom because just hours after his release, he allegedly killed someone.

@People Reports, Florida authorities arrested Joseph Edward Williams, 26, once again on March 20th in Tampa on a second-degree murder charge. Williams was one of more than 100 inmates who had been released from prison on March 19.th to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to a recent press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida. Before his release, Williams was initially arrested on March 13.th on charges of possession of heroin (less than four grams), which is a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia that is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor. He had been eligible for release prior to the spread of the virus and had a bond of $ 2,500.

In addition to the new second-degree murder charge, Williams is also charged with resisting a violent officer, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office noted that Williams had previously been arrested on a total of 35 charges. In 2012, he was convicted of two serious crimes, including the theft of an unoccupied form of transportation, and in 2018 he was again convicted, but this time for a crime in possession of a firearm.

Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister said this in response to Williams being arrested again:

“There is no doubt that Joseph Williams took advantage of this health emergency to commit crimes while out of prison awaiting the resolution of a low-level non-violent crime. As a result, I ask the State Attorney to prosecute this accused to the fullest extent of the law. Every murder, every violent crime, especially those involving a weapon, is a disgusting example of the worst in our community, especially at a time when our community is working tirelessly to fight the spread of this deadly COVID-19. "

Williams appeared virtually in Florida court earlier this week and is now being held with bonds totaling more than $ 250,000.

