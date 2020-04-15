First look at Aidan Turner as Leonardo Da Vinci in "Leonardo" – Deadline

The Hobbit and Poldark star Aidan Turner's performance as Leonardo da Vinci in Leonardo has been revealed for the first time in a short clip of the drama co-created by The man in the high castle writer Frank Spotnitz.

Launched to celebrate the birthday of the great artist, engineer and inventor, Turner is photographed learning his trade as an apprentice before starting work on The Last Supper. It features images directed by Dan Percival and Alexis Sweet, as well as a score by John Paesano.

Leonardo It will debut next year, telling the story of the 15th and 16th century Italian genius and postulating that he was a gay stranger who used his work as a way to hide his true self. It is produced by Lux Vide with RAI Fiction and Big Light Productions in association with France Télévisions and RTVE. Sony Pictures Television is the co-producer and distributor.

Sherlock and Doctor who Writer Steve Thompson worked with Spotnitz to co-create the series, which also stars Freddie Highmore as the young fictional detective Stefano Giraldi. Highmore is also an executive producer through his company Alfresco Pictures.

Spotnitz said: "It is a challenge and an honor to dramatize the life of one of the most fascinating people who has ever lived. Leonardo constantly surprises and, despite his fame, remains an enigma more than 500 years after his death. We have We discovered sometimes little-noticed clues to Leonardo's life and put them together in a puzzle that tries to reveal the humanity behind the genius. "

A US station USA Or the UK has yet to resume the series.