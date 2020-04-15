Firm Game of Thrones ’VFX Firm Zoic to Adapt AI Comic‘ Mnemosyne ’- Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Zoic Studios, the visual effects firm behind game of Thrones and Twilight Zone, is adapting the AI ​​graphic novel thriller Mnemosyne as your push towards original content increases.

The company has partnered with digital comics company Tapas Media, which has been described as YouTube for comics and Candy Crush for books, on the project, which is preparing for television and cross-platform adaptation.

MnemosyneNamed after the Greek goddess of memory, she follows a young woman recovering from a horrible accident and struggling to regain her memory. The more you remember, the more you fear that your caregivers are your captors and that your memories are not yours.

The series will be produced by Tapas Media and Zoic with the latter's founding partners Chris Jones and Loni Peristere and VP of Development Samantha Shear, who will oversee the project.

It is the latest original project from Zoic Studios, which is working on an adaptation of an epic fantasy novel. Soleri, written by Michael Johnston and comes after he opted for Christopher Golden's horror novel Snow blinding for a film adaptation of screenwriter Amber Alexander.

“We were very impressed by Tapas' attunement with what the public is consuming at the moment. Its innovative digital comic book platform offers a remarkable depth of creativity and really engages with its viewers, "said Zoic Studios Founder, Executive Creative Director Chris Jones." We look forward to working with Tapas to elevate its rich history and help bring life to life. these already dynamic images. "

"Tapas is excited to partner with Zoic Studios to bring creator Sansa's incredibly imaginative and exhilarating story to the television audience," added Brooke Huang, creative executive at Tapas. "As we introduce our stories to the entertainment community, it's a priority for us to find partners who can not only appreciate the creator's vision, but also share our passion for bringing stories that can't be found anywhere else to readers and viewers everywhere. We couldn't be more excited to embark on this shared effort with them. "