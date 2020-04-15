Find out if Nikki Bella's grandmother approves of Artem Chigvintsev

Nana tastes better!

In this exclusive preview clip for this week's new Total finesisters Brie Bella and Nikki Bella they go to visit their grandmother's house, and Nikki has Artem Chigvintsev in tow. It also doesn't take him long to figure out how things are going to go!

Once all three arrive, along with the twins' mother Kathy ColaceArtem asks Nikki quietly if he can see the room they will sleep in.

"See what room?" Nikki responds. "We are not sleeping here."

"Nana can't know that you guys share a bed!" Brie adds.

In a confessional interview, Kathy talks more about Nana's "rules,quot;.

"You can't sleep in the same room when it comes to Nana," she says. "And if you're not married, or at least engaged, you don't share a room in anyone's house."