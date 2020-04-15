FilmfareLockdownCooking: Tahira Kashyap's Gluten Free Orange Pie Recipe

We are all enjoying new hobbies during the lockdown. From exercises, painting, gardening to trying our hands in the kitchen, we have a lot to learn while staying at home. Helping you with one, Filmfare is starting a new series, called Filmfare Lockdown Cooking, where we get celebrities to share some interesting and must-have recipes.

First on the menu is a treat for sweet tooths. In preparing a beautiful gluten-free orange cake for us, Tahira Kashyap made us drool with her culinary skills. Follow the recipe below and you can also get a delicious delicacy. Ingredients: One and a half cups of flour (atta) 1 teaspoon of baking powder 1 teaspoon salt 1 cup palm sugar / brown sugar 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon of lemon juice 1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice A little orange peel Instructions: Sift ingredients 3-4 times, mix the rest of the ingredients. Grease the baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes at 180 degrees.