FilmfareLockdownCooking: Tahira Kashyap's Gluten Free Orange Pie Recipe

We are all enjoying new hobbies during the lockdown. From exercises, painting, gardening to trying our hands in the kitchen, we have a lot to learn while staying at home. Helping you with one, Filmfare is starting a new series, called Filmfare Lockdown Cooking, where we get celebrities to share some interesting and must-have recipes.

First on the menu is a treat for sweet tooths. In preparing a beautiful gluten-free orange cake for us, Tahira Kashyap made us drool with her culinary skills. Follow the recipe below and you can also get a delicious delicacy.

Ingredients:

One and a half cups of flour (atta)

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup palm sugar / brown sugar

1 Teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

A little orange peel

Instructions:

Sift ingredients 3-4 times, mix the rest of the ingredients. Grease the baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes at 180 degrees.

