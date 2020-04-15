FilmfareLockdownCooking: Tahira Kashyap's Gluten Free Orange Pie Recipe

We are all enjoying new hobbies during the lockdown. From exercises, painting, gardening to trying our hands in the kitchen, we have a lot to learn while staying at home. Helping you with one, Filmfare is starting a new series, called Filmfare Lockdown Cooking, where we get celebrities to share some interesting and must-have recipes.
First on the menu is a treat for sweet tooths. In preparing a beautiful gluten-free orange cake for us, Tahira Kashyap made us drool with her culinary skills. Follow the recipe below and you can also get a delicious delicacy.
Ingredients:
One and a half cups of flour (atta)
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup palm sugar / brown sugar
1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon of lemon juice
1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
A little orange peel
Instructions:
Sift ingredients 3-4 times, mix the rest of the ingredients. Grease the baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes at 180 degrees.
