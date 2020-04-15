Farrah Abraham hits back at Hater by criticizing his outfit in a new video

Farrah Abraham turned to social media to share a new video and it turns out that a troll didn't really like the outfit he was wearing! In response, the former Teen Mom star hauled up the enemy like never before.

After all, the person who criticized the appearance of Sophia and her daughter had a lot to say and the TV star couldn't understand why they needed to spend so much time hating something so silly.

It all started with the mother and daughter dancing to the Megan Thee Stallion song "Savage,quot; as it has been a trend lately.

As they showed off their movements, the two swayed in black and white outfits.

The girl was more covered, but the same cannot be said of Farrah who was exposing her stomach in a gray bra, with the top tied around her neck.

It turns out that the troll had a big problem with her displaying her body that way.

‘Why should you take off your shirt? That girl is watching every move you make. This video could have been nice if you had put your shirt on. There is a time and a place for that, "reads the critical comment.

In response, Farrah wrote that: "I am wearing a shirt and bra in case you are blinded by your hatred (laughing emoji, 100 emoji)."

Of course, there were also fans who didn't send any hatred and instead showered the mother-daughter duo with love.

Here are a couple of positive comments: Me I love it! Sophia is lucky to have a mother. Some people do not support individuality. "/" This is very entertaining and Sophia is a good dancer! "

The IG clip also featured her pet dog, Cupcake, who was once again the center of attention due to the fact that her white fur has been dyed purple / pink.



