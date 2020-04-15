Exclusive: Neena Gupta talks about Ayushmann Khurrana, the COVID-19 outbreak, and more

How do you spend your time … what is your daily routine especially in this quarantine period?

I try to keep myself busy. I get up in the morning and do yoga. Then I decide what to do for breakfast and lunch. I do my health program. Cut my nails, grease my hair. I wash my cloths and do housework. I make my lunch and then I read a book. Sometimes I make Insta posts. I am writing a series. I do an hour walk at night. Mere ghar k paas Kaafi jagah hai walk karne ki. I used to watch television.

How do you stay positive in this difficult time?

I think it is your will power. I had come here on the 20thth March. It's almost a month. Toh jeevan ke do mahine mei main agar kisi pareshaani ke kaaran apne hello ghar mei qaid hun toh ye itni badi baat nahi honi chahiye. Ye soch soch kar principal khud ko dilasa de deti hun.

Have you become more attached to your husband during this time??

Not really. He is busy with your calls. I'm busy with mine. I see it at breakfast, lunch and dinner.



You have a huge fan who follows Insta's video #Sach kahun toh …

Yes, I am happy that people like it. I have not planned on this. It just came to my mind. Jo mere mann mei aata hain wo main kah deti hun and I feel that people will connect what I say. Have you seen me on Insta? In real life I am just like that. So people connect with me easily.

You have worked with Ayushman in Badhaai Ho (2018) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. What was it like to work with the new generation?

The new generation is very smart, very talented, very smart and hard-working. Wo jab tak convinces nahi hote apne shot pe mehnat karte rahte hain. They work on your body. Ayushmann is a very good man. Without scarf, without intelligence. He is very simple and extremely talented. I really enjoyed working with him.

What are you reading and seeing these days?

I just completed Ravi Rai's The Tatoo on My Breast and Blue moon: A Jack Reacher Novel. Now I'm reading Kristin Hannah's The Mockingbird. I am watching movies and series. I've seen Silver Linings movies. I have completed the Money Heist web series. I have seen Two Papas (a Spanish movie), now I am watching Succession (Series).

Anything new you've tried?

I do my own work. I'm not used to doing it before. Bahut pahle kiya karti thi lekin ab househelp hai toh aisi zaroorat nahi hoti. But now that I'm here in Mukteshwar, so I'm doing everything on my own, isse sehat bhi theek rahti hai.



Did you try your hands in the kitchen?

I don't usually cook. In Mumbai, my cook used to do it. Now I am here and I have to do everything. I wanted to bake for a while, but I don't have any bakeware. I did the Aaloo papers. We don't have adequate food at dinner. Sometimes I make Roti ka pizza, pulav, vegetarian pasta, cheese and chili toast.

What are your dreams at this point in life?

I still have many dreams. I want to work more, quality work. I have come to the conclusion that I am happy when I act. So my focus, my focus is on my work. I want to do some important roles. I am grateful to God for having had the opportunity to work again. I have a lot of gratitude

What lesson did you learn from the closing period?

That Har pal ko jio. Agle pal kya hoga humen pata nahi hai isliye live life to the fullest.