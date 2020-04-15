Evelyn Lozada reveals that the stepfather passed away from COVID-19

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada revealed that her stepfather sadly passed away from COVID-19.

"On Monday 4/6/20 I lost my stepfather Larry by COVID-19 😔🙏🏽 Larry, while you sit in heaven enjoying the company of God, I say thank you for the great memories and thanks for being the best stepfather girl you can ask! Happy birthday in paradise ♥ ️🙏🏽 "captioned the post.

The reality TV star shared two images of her with her stepfather, a recent one and one of him hugging her as a newborn.

So far, in the United States, there have been at least 614,180 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of that number, 49,857 have been recovered and at least 26,061 deaths have been reported.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump revealed that he would stop funding the World Health Organization (WHO) while we are in the midst of a global pandemic.