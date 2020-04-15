Evelyn Lozada reveals that the stepfather passed away from COVID-19

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada revealed that her stepfather sadly passed away from COVID-19.

"On Monday 4/6/20 I lost my stepfather Larry by COVID-19 😔🙏🏽 Larry, while you sit in heaven enjoying the company of God, I say thank you for the great memories and thanks for being the best stepfather girl you can ask! Happy birthday in paradise ♥ ️🙏🏽 "captioned the post.

The reality TV star shared two images of her with her stepfather, a recent one and one of him hugging her as a newborn.

