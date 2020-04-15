Essence announces that its annual festival has been canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus

Roommates, many of us have been waiting for our summer festivities to resume as normal, despite being under social distancing guidelines for the past month. It seems that the plans are being canceled from left to right, and the last one is the Essence Festival.

According to Essence, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recommended that no major events take place in the state in 2020, including Essence Fest. The publication has just announced that its annual festival will be canceled for this year and hopefully it will resume in 2021.

"After continuous monitoring of evolving developments in the global COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining close contact and collaboration with our partners in the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana, today we confirm that we will no longer move forward with the 2020 Live Experience from the ESSENCE Culture Festival and I look forward to returning to New Orleans in 2021. ”

Based on developments over the past two weeks, including updates from our city and our health partners, we officially announce that we will be bringing the ESSENCE 2020 Culture Festival closer to fall. Visit https://t.co/xhrTNEmoKN to see the full statement. #EssenceFest pic.twitter.com/7WB1QBCh0y – ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) March 28, 2020

In an attempt to bring the festival to life, Essence has announced that it will host a new event on its streaming platform ESSENCE Studios. The first company in history. Festival ESSENCE Festival of Culture: The Virtual Edition ’ It will take place over the weekend of July 4 as a "multi-track experience and celebration of benefits."

"This Festival experience will extend to communities around the world like never before, with unlimited access to the power, purpose and celebration that has made the ESSENCE Festival the largest cultural, entertainment and empowerment experience in the world."

Will everyone be tuned to the Essence virtual experience, Roomies?