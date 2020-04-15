Erica Dixon is about to give Lil Scrappy some headaches by making this big reveal about her daughter, Emani Richardson, in this video.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Erica Dixon has a new YouTube show called Teen Talk, and recently announced great news for their fans.

Erica had revealed that the daughter she shares with rapper Lil Scrappy and who just celebrated her 15th birthday is now dating.

Erica sat down with her beautiful daughter, Emani Richardson, for a session called Talk boy, where they addressed the matter head-on.

Erica explained, "She's 15 years old. I told her I could start talking to the kids. She has friends, but I mean, I don't know if I want to call him dates. I don't know if I want to call him that. Well, I guess, because I'm fine all the time and when I talk to the parents, well, the other parent and they go to the movies or skating and we are all on the same page. "

Emani shared some real advice saying, “If you talk to a guy you really like, no matter how much you like him, if he does something wrong the first time, always take the red flag and cut it! Block it However, don't block it on Instagram because you want it to see that you are doing well. Just lock it on everything else.

Erica, who agreed with her daughter, added: "I have always told him, once someone shows you who they are, believe their actions, not their words. One person can speak all day, and this is for the ladies and young people watch the action too. All of you young and just getting on the field of play. As I say to Emani, take your time. You like someone, that's fine. That's right. I'm practical all the time when it comes to her. "

Erica said that it is highly recommended to have a true open line with the children, so that they communicate and be honest.

The businesswoman said: “Parents, from mother to mother, I think you should be open. I allow Emani to come to me and let me know how he feels. She almost told me everything. Sometimes I will be like (bugs): I was not ready, but I appreciate it because it is very honest and is very open at 15 years old. She is not cunning. "

Emani confessed, "It's like, most of my friends can't tell their parents, so they just sneak around and do things or lie." But I could say "Mom, please …", I can ask him to go somewhere without lying who will be there. I can only open, and if it's a no, it's a no. If yes, yes. "

The mother of three children later shared: “I allow you to accept gifts. I make. She received gifts for Valentine's Day. Friendly gifts, however. Oh, I watch everything. I can log into IG. I see some of those reckless DMs. All of you, stop now. I see everything, so stay out of your DMs.

Ad

At what age can a young man start dating?



Post views:

3