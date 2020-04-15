End of Hillsborough Memorial Service in Anfield postponed due to coronavirus | Football news





Hillsborough's last memorial service, due to be held at Anfield on Wednesday, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hillsborough Family Support Group was due to celebrate its last service at the Liverpool home, 31 years after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final disaster.

But the service, in memory of the 96 supporters who died in the match against Nottingham Forest, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Today 31 years ago, 96 children, women and men lost their lives in Hillsborough. Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the tragedy and the 96 fans who will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/HQEkIHNi5q – Liverpool FC (in 🏠) (@LFC) April 14, 2020

Players and staff will maintain a minute of silence and flags will be raised at half-staff.

Margaret Aspinall, the group's president, said the service should be the last of its kind, as families would remember their loved ones "in their own way,quot; on future anniversaries.

She said: "In light of recent events, families made a collective decision to postpone our final memorial service in Anfield.

"We want to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach.

"On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding on this matter."

New investigations conducted in 2016 found that 96 men, women and children were illegally killed and found that mistakes made by South Yorkshire police and ambulance services "caused or contributed to,quot; their deaths, and exonerated Liverpool fans of have acted wrong.

It was announced in February that the families of the victims had decided to hold a final service after former police commander David Duckenfield was acquitted of wrongful death after a new trial in November.