Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

Joe Biden seems to have another endorsement from one of his former opponents. On Wednesday, US Senator Massachusettes, Elizabeth Warren, officially announced her endorsement of Joe.

Elizabeth He said, "In this time of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restore Americans' faith in good and effective government, and I have seen Joe Biden help rebuild our nation. Today I am proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States. "

She continued, "Now it's up to all of us to help make Joe Biden The next president. Let's get to work. "He then proceeded to ask fans to visit his official website to make a donation and make phone calls and text messages in support of his campaign.

Now it's up to all of us to help make @Joe Biden The next president. Let's get to work. Go to https://t.co/HrbPj2qctA right now and add your $ 5, make some calls, send some text messages, because we are all in this together. – Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Elizabeth's endorsement comes the day after our President Forever, Barack Obama, spoke up and endorsed his former Vice President for the presidency. Also within the same week, Bernie Sanders also showed his support for Joe and also announced his support while talking to Joe during a live broadcast.

Like us previously Elizabeth reportedly ended her presidential campaign in March. At that time, he thanked his supporters and said: "What we have done, and the ideas we have launched into the world, the way we have fought in this fight, the relationships we have built, will continue, will continue for the rest of this choice, and the next, and the next. "

