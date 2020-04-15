Ecobee's new security camera works like an Alexa speaker

Smart thermostat maker Ecobee has announced its first indoor security camera, the $ 179 SmartCamera. The device is actually just one piece of a new home security platform, which the company calls Haven. In addition to the new SmartCamera, Ecobee also introduces SmartSensor for doors and windows, a combination of entry and motion sensor that is no different from Google's Nest Detect. The new SmartSensors will be sold in two packages for $ 79. Both are available for purchase starting today.

The two new hardware products work in conjunction with the Ecobee SmartThermostat (as well as the older Ecobee3, Ecobee3 Lite, and Ecobee4 models) and their basic SmartSensors to automatically determine when you are at home or on the go, and arm the system and configure the thermostat properly. Based on the motion detectors on SmartSensors, Thermostat, and SmartCamera, in addition to geofencing in the Ecobee smartphone app, the company says this eliminates the need for keypads or manual programming of safety or thermostat functions.

The SmartCamera is similar to other indoor home security cameras in that it has a 180-degree field of view, 1080p resolution, night mode, two-way talk, and the ability to view your live stream from anywhere in the world through the Mobile Ecobee app You can also automatically pan and focus the camera view when it detects that there is a person in the frame.

But unlike other cameras, the SmartCamera also doubles as an Alexa speaker, allowing you to issue voice commands for anything you might need from Amazon's virtual assistant (including arming and disarming the system) and getting direct feedback from the speaker. This feature makes the camera bigger than similar Ring or Nest options, but Ecobee includes both a bracket and wall mount options for placement.

Additionally, SmartCamera is compatible with Apple's HomeKit platform, so you can watch the streaming video directly in the Apple Home app, and Ecobee says it will add SmartThings and Google Assistant support in the future. Ecobee says that SmartCamera performs all of its video processing analytics on the device and is not dependent on the cloud for any processing. Clips are only shared in the cloud when the system is armed and motion is detected and you can enable an auto on / off feature that will disable the camera when your family is nearby for more privacy.

Like the multifunction SmartCamera, the new Door and Window SmartSensors can determine when a door or window has been opened or if there is any movement in the area. This makes them a little more versatile than standard input sensors, and means you can use fewer sensors to cover a room in your home. Ecobee says the sensors have up to three years of battery life.

It is important to note that although the Haven system allows you to set it to Armed (for when you are not at home), Armed-Stay (at home but sleeping), and Disarmed (at home), and configure which sensors are active in each mode It is not a complete home security system like Ring Alarm, SimpliSafe, Nest Secure and others.

In the event that the door sensors are triggered or motion is detected when the system is armed, you will simply receive a push notification on your phone from which you can activate the sound of a siren coming from the camera; the Haven system is not a fully monitored system You can call the authorities automatically. You also cannot automatically send to the fire department in the event of a fire.

The Haven service, which includes monitoring, automatic arming and disarming, and 14 days of cloud storage for a camera, starts at $ 5 per month. A $ 10 per month option is available that provides unlimited camera storage, and both tiers have 30-day trials available.

SmartCamera and the new SmartSensor for doors and windows will be available for purchase individually, but Ecobee also offers a range of packages for various needs, including thermostats, cameras and sensors. These packages range in price from $ 236 to $ 499, depending on the equipment included.

Like Ecobee's connected thermostats, the new SmartCamera, SmartSensor for Doors and Windows, and Haven Service are carefully designed and offer multiple functions on fewer devices. If you have already invested in the Ecobee ecosystem, the new camera and sensors are an easy way to add basic security to your home.