E-Pass Lockdown for Chandigarh: How to request a motion pass in Chandigarh

As the shutdown continues, movement of people across states continues to be restricted. However, the government allows conditional travel in case of health or other emergencies. The Chandigarh administration allows citizens to apply for the motion pass online. The administration allows travel in four different conditions: health, essential services, emergency movement and others that the applicant must specify.

The application process is comparatively simple and can be completed in a few steps using basic information and the mobile phone number. If you're wondering how to request the motion pass, here is a step-by-step guide.

Steps to request the electronic pass in Chandigarh

one) Go to the Chandigarh administration website: http://admser.chd.nic.in/dpc/Default.aspx



two) This will open the COVID-19 motion pass form. Fill in all the necessary details requested in Step 1



3) Check the commitment box.



4) Now, generate OTP and process to Step 2. You will get an OTP on your registered phone number. Enter the OTP.



5) The applicant is then asked to attach a supporting document with the form.



6) Upload the document and click "Submit,quot; for final submission. Write down your motion pass request number to be used for future communications.



7) To check the status of your request, click on the "Know the status of your request,quot; tab in the upper left corner of the page.



8) Enter your mobile phone number to get the status.





