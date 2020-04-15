Dua Lipa talks about being quarantined with BF Anwar Hadid. He reveals that he "misses,quot; his family!

The couple have been quarantined together and things seem to be going well, even in isolation. However, Dua Lipa mentioned that Anwar Hadid misses his family a bit.

The singer and her boyfriend have stayed together on an Airbnb in the midst of the pandemic, but she does not feel trapped while with him.

They may know they had no choice but to rent this place in London after their own flat was flooded.

It has been a few weeks since then and their time together has not lost its appeal despite everything that has been happening in the world.

This is what Dua shared with Elle magazine in a new interview.

When asked how they had been entertaining themselves while trapped inside, Dua mentioned that they do what everyone else does: watch compulsive shows!

‘Oh my god, I've seen so many shows: Ozark, Tiger King, The Night Of, The Outsider, Servant, did I say Ozark? And a lot of movies too, "he told the medium through Zoom.

But that is not all! They also love practicing their cooking skills, so they are quite in the kitchen.

War Anwar and I were just buying our fish and those normal things, and the octopus appeared. So we said, "Okay, let's try something different." It's about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying things we've never done before, "he shared.

While he didn't mention how it came out, it must have been pretty good since the two joined forces.

And even if it wasn't, they had fun trying something new!

Obviously, there are some bad parts to your otherwise idyllic home life.

Her sisters, Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as her mother Yolanda, are far away on the other side of the pond and Anwar misses them very much.

"Of course, Anwar misses his family and we will soon be able to see them again," Dua told the magazine.



