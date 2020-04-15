Dua Lipa reveals what she and Anwar Hadid have been up to amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Dua Lipa appeared on the cover of Elle magazine for its May 2020 issue, which will hit the newsstands on April 28, a Just Jared report revealed. In the cover story, the 24-year-old shared her thoughts on the global pandemic, along with releasing a new album during such a difficult time.

About the launch of Nostalgia for the future, Dua shared that the "leak,quot; only made her want to leave the record even higher on April 3. The star went on to say that the album's abrupt release to the world channeled its "heavenly beliefs." She thinks it was meant to be.

Lipa told the publication that she is incredibly grateful that her new album has come out, and with things as they are now in the world, it has only allowed her even closer to her fans and listeners. At times like these, it couldn't be more important, the star commented.

These days, he has spent a lot of free time with Anwar Hadid. According to Lipa, she and her man have been watching all kinds of shows and series lately, including Ozark, Servant, The Outsider, The Night Of, Tiger King, and many different movies too.

Dua shared that she and Anwar have kept him cool by trying all sorts of things together, including new recipes, movies, and anything else to keep him worried. That said, however, it has been difficult for Anwar, the singer and songwriter admitted.

According to Dua, Anwar misses his family very much and cannot wait to see them again. And the question on everyone's mind these days is how the coronavirus pandemic will affect our future behavior.

The interviewer asked Dua for her opinion on the matter and she said that the world would be much more cautious in dealing with "Mother Nature,quot; from now on.

The pop star went on to say that the Earth was going to "change forever,quot; from the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the United States is approaching 30,000 deaths in total.



