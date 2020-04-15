Drake becomes the first male artist to earn three n. # 1 debuts on the Hot 100 chart with & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39;

WENN

Breaking her tie with Justin Bieber, the hit creator of the & # 39; God's Plan & # 39; dethroned & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39; from The Weeknd on Billboard's countdown, and coincides with Mariah Carey's milestone in the mid-to-late 1990s.

Duck He has broken records in the United States, becoming the only male artist to earn three number one debuts.

The rapper's "Toosie Slide" has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one, matching Mariah CareyThe milestone of the mid and late nineties.

"Toosie Slide" is Drake's seventh top 100 on the Hot 100 chart. It joins "God's Plan" and "Nice for What," which both debuted at number one in 2018.

A tie is broken with Justin Bieber, who has two number one debuts to his name.

Britney Spears and Ariana Grande They have also released two songs on top of the Hot 100.

Drake's first series started in 2010 with "What's My Name?" – the hit he recorded with Rihanna.

The success of "Toosie Slide" gives Drake his 50th week on top of the Hot 100. Only Mariah Carey, Rihanna and The Beatles I have spent more weeks at number one.

Now he's only a top 10 hit Virgin, who is 38, and extends his record-breaking streak of Hot 100 hits to 209.

WeekendThe "Blinding Lights" are reduced to two in the new countdown, while Roddy Ricch"The Box" also drops to three.

Dua Lipa"Don't start now" and Future"Life Is Good" with Drake completes the new top five.

Meanwhile, Post Malone it has moved within a week of matching the record for the longest Hot 100 race in the Top 100, as "Circles" falls from four to six.

If he spends another week in the top flight, he will match a record tie with himself for "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) ", Maroon 5 ("Girls Like You") and Ed Sheeran ("Form yours"). Those three tracks spent 33 weeks in the top 10.