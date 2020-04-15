Dragnificent reveals the intersection between fight and drag

Meet Corinne, she is about to become Dragnificent with the help of Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor.
At the exclusive glance of Dragnificent Above, the four drag queens head to New Jersey to help Corinne, a future fighter, who wants help getting out of the ring and through the hallway. Corinne has been bullied for years because of her more masculine features, and now she is convinced that there is no wedding dress to make her feel more feminine. Enter the Dragnificent queens
"When you think of the bride, you think of this pretty princess, cupcake, demure lady. I'm not one of those things," says Corrine. "I am not demure, I am not shy, there is nothing small in me. I am very concerned with how I will fit into the bridal package."
Corinne is having a real problem with the "girlfriend,quot; aspect of everything.
"Trust me, there are a lot of different girlfriends, honey. Not all of them are Cinderella," says Bebe.
Corinne doesn't think she can find the perfect dress. "But that's where our magic comes in," says Alexis. "This is what we do in our drag and this is what we do for women and brides. We can help you find something that makes you feel really comfortable and safe in your own skin on your wedding day."
While she is often described as strong and independent, Corinne admits that she does not feel comfortable in her own skin, which is why she loves playing a character in the wrestling ring. "The fight, really, saved me. That's why I take on a totally different character when I fight and feel comfortable in that skin," she says.
"I don't know if this will be obvious to you, but what you just described what wrestling is to you, that's what resistance is to us. Resistance has saved us all in our own way," says Alexis. . .
Dragnificent premieres on Monday, April 20 at 10 p.m. on TLC. A special preview is issued at 11 p.m. Sunday April 19 after 90 day promise: before 90 days on TLC.
