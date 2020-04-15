Dragnificent reveals the intersection between fight and drag

Meet Corinne, she is about to become Dragnificent with the help of Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor.

At the exclusive glance of Dragnificent Above, the four drag queens head to New Jersey to help Corinne, a future fighter, who wants help getting out of the ring and through the hallway. Corinne has been bullied for years because of her more masculine features, and now she is convinced that there is no wedding dress to make her feel more feminine. Enter the Dragnificent queens

"When you think of the bride, you think of this pretty princess, cupcake, demure lady. I'm not one of those things," says Corrine. "I am not demure, I am not shy, there is nothing small in me. I am very concerned with how I will fit into the bridal package."