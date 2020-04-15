Dr. Drew on how to manage your stress while distancing yourself

Hey, it's okay to feel stressed or anxious. Now repeat it to yourself.

As we all continue to practice social distancing amid the current coronavirus pandemic, many things are uncertain at the moment and you may feel more stressed or isolated lately, and Dr. Drew Pinsky It is offering ways to control and reduce that anxiety in a healthy and "proactive,quot; way.

As part of E! 'S new Wellness Wednesday, The Famous Doctor offers advice on how to manage and reduce your stress and anxiety while you are away.

"I think that as we go down this path, people are becoming increasingly aware that mental health is one of the things that we need to pay close attention to," explains Dr. Drew in the previous video, "that if We don't, the consequences will come to pass. "

And one of the most important tips from the 61-year-old doctor is simple: Don't ignore how you feel.