Dr. Drew on how to manage your stress while distancing yourself

Hey, it's okay to feel stressed or anxious. Now repeat it to yourself.
As we all continue to practice social distancing amid the current coronavirus pandemic, many things are uncertain at the moment and you may feel more stressed or isolated lately, and Dr. Drew Pinsky It is offering ways to control and reduce that anxiety in a healthy and "proactive,quot; way.
As part of E! 'S new Wellness Wednesday, The Famous Doctor offers advice on how to manage and reduce your stress and anxiety while you are away.
"I think that as we go down this path, people are becoming increasingly aware that mental health is one of the things that we need to pay close attention to," explains Dr. Drew in the previous video, "that if We don't, the consequences will come to pass. "
And one of the most important tips from the 61-year-old doctor is simple: Don't ignore how you feel.
"Instead of letting that anxiety paralyze you, lean toward it, dare to turn yourself on, bring it on, let it come," Dr. Drew encouraged, "and you can find internal resources that you didn't know you had."
However, if you need outside resources, Dr. Drew offered several tips, such as spending time outdoors, exercising, and maintaining structure on your day.
"The other thing we need is a future, we've all been stripped of our future by quarantine, suddenly we didn't know how to plan our future," explained Dr. Drew. We hope there are specific things that we will be asked to do to get out of this and consider how you plan for your future. "
He continued: "A future is coming and you must wait for it as you always did. That is very important: hope, planning and structure in our days."
For more tips on how to handle the stress and anxiety you may be feeling right now, watch the video above to listen to Dr. Drew, who also advised anyone who finds "functional,quot; problems to contact their personal doctor.
