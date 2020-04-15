Donald Trump says governors will decide when individual states will reopen, after previously declaring that he had "full,quot; authority to make those decisions

Roommates, Donald Trump says a lot of outrageous things, and he's back with another coronavirus update. On Tuesday night, Trump completely reversed an argument he made the day before regarding the reopening of the country!

On Monday, Trump argued that he had a "total,quot; author to make decisions about whether or not states could reopen businesses and return to normal. Well, he clearly had a change of heart because he is not saying that it will be up to the governors of individual states to decide when their states will reopen.

While that may surprise some, Trump's new statement is what should be done fairly and honestly, as the governors' primary role is to make decisions about how their individual states will be executed. However, Donnie went on to say that some states are absolutely ready to reopen before the end date of social distancing, and others are not.

"Governors are going to run their individual states," he said. "Some will say 'no, I can't open now' and some may last longer than we think. There are numerous states that are in great shape right now. They are ready to open practically now."

He goes on to say that at least 20 states are in "very good shape,quot; and some may reopen before the end of April.

"I will speak to all 50 governors very soon, and then I will authorize each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening, and a very powerful reopening plan of their state, at the time and in the most appropriate manner."