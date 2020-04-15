Donald Trump calls reporter "Loudmouth,quot; and threatens to "leave,quot; recent White House press conference

At this point in his presidency, virtually nothing Donald Trump does is surprising, especially his public crises during media interviews. In his last heated exchange with the press, Trump was so upset with a journalist that he referred to him as a big mouth and threatened to leave the entire press conference if he continued to question him.

Earlier this week, during the routine press conference on the White House coronavirus, Donald Trump and reporter Brian Karem had an intense brainstorming because Trump was upset with Karem's quick questions about the reopening of the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During the press conference, Trump called Karem, who tried to answer his question, which included asking about "the number of deaths and infections from COVID-19 disease, and tried to ask Trump about his influence on people who did not want to follow patterns of social distancing. " However, he was never allowed to finish because Trump interrupted him, who proceeded to scold him like a child, completing with a quick finger shootout.

The intense exchange between the two went like this:

Karem: “Today: 600,000 cases, 25,000 deaths. I know you want to bring, blame the WHO, but I've spoken to hundreds of people across the country in the past few weeks who say they can't get tested yet and are not socially distancing because they saw … "

Trump: "So the governors …"

Karem: "Wait, wait a minute. Let me finish."

Trump: "Yes. Yes. Yes."

Karem: "Then they are not …"

Trump: "Excuse me. Excuse me. I know, I know your question. Are you ready?"

Karem: "Well, no, you don't. No …"

Trump: “Governors, governors are supposed to do tests. It depends on the governors. "

Karem: "That is not the question. Wait a moment, Mr. President. That is not the question."

Trump: "Go ahead please."

Karem: "The question, the question was …"

Trump: "Easy. Easy."

Karem: "The question, Mr. President …"

Trump: "Easy."

Karem: "The question is …"

Karem: "They say they are not, that they are following their example, that they are not distancing themselves socially."

Trump: “The governors are doing the tests. Now it's not up, and it's not been up,

to the federal government. Ahead."

Karem: "That is not what I am asking. The question is about social distancing, sir.

Karem: "The question is whether …"

Trump: "I told them that when they put this guy here, it's just a problem. He's a showboat."

Karem: "I'm just trying to ask you a question."

Trump: "If you keep talking, I'll go …"

Karem: "I'm just trying to ask a question."

Trump: "And you can do it with the rest of these people."

Karem: "I'm just trying to ask a question. I'm just …"

Trump: "If you keep talking, I'll go and you can go out with them."

Karem: "It is a simple question."

Trump: "Just a big mouth."

The fact that this is a real exchange involving POTUS during a global crisis is staggering.

