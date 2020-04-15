Docuseries "The Mandalorian" Ready For Disney + Premiere – Deadline

Star Wars cleave The MandalorianThe Disney + feature series is getting a behind-the-scenes look at Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode docuseries that will premiere on Star Wars Day, May 4.

Hosted by The Mandalorian creator and showrunner Jon Favreau, each episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Explore a different facet of the television show through interviews, never-before-seen images and roundtable conversations.

This season's themes include the filming process, George Lucas' legacy. " Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series' groundbreaking technology, the art behind the show's practical models, effects, and creatures, plus creative influences, iconic score, and connections to characters and props from Star Wars from across the galaxy.

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian"This is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian They joined in and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1, "said Favreau." We had a great experience doing the show and we look forward to sharing it with you. "

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be released three days later The Mandalorian It will conclude its first season in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

Disney + will also honor May 4 with the end of the series. Star Wars, the Clone Wars, which will end after seven seasons. The critically acclaimed series finale explores the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.