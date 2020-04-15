Docu follows the entire female anti-poaching unit – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: "I want to use my skills and training to protect this animal … to protect this land. I am ready to give my life, "says a member of Zimbabwe's anti-poaching fight for women named Akashinga in the upcoming National Geographic documentary. Akashinga: the brave executive producer James Cameron and director Maria Wilhelm, executive director of the Avatar Alliance Foundation.

The shorts shed light on the vigilante group that trains to confront poachers to save wildlife at any time. Akashinga: the brave It is slated to have its world premiere at the EarthXFilm Festival, which will be held virtually from April 22 to 27 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The documentary short is also an official selection from the Tribeca Film Festival and will air on National Geographic later this year in 171 countries and 43 languages.

With many of Africa's key species, including elephants, reaching near-extinction levels, Akashinga is a radical, new and highly effective weapon against poaching. The group was founded by Damien Mander, who serves as CEO of the International Anti-Poaching Foundation and Akashinga. The document shows how the team, drawn from the abused and marginalized, is revolutionizing the way animals are protected and communities are empowered, and their members' own lives are being transformed. Mander's innovative approach to conservation requires community acceptance rather than outright armed assault on poachers. With the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, Akashinga is more crucial now than ever, as resources become scarce and wildlife becomes more vulnerable to poachers.

"Illegal wildlife trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, linked to terrorism and, according to some evidence, to the pandemic we are fighting to stop," said Mander. "Wildlife trafficking must be stopped at the source. This is the job of wildlife rangers like the Akashinga. They are the first and last line of defense not only for nature, but also for humanity. "

"As we fight an increasingly powerful viral enemy, the poaching wars continue," said Cameron. The Akashinga are front-line warriors, fiercely committed to protecting Africa's most vulnerable species and ensuring a positive future for their communities. They fight to ensure that nature wins. "

"At a time when we must be brave, the proud and courageous women of Akashinga have lessons to teach us all: about the unique power of the brotherhood, the importance of collaboration, and the essential nature of community," adds Wilhelm. "The question is whether we are willing to learn the lessons they have to teach."

Akashinga: the brave It is produced by Kim Butts, Drew Pulley, and Wilhelm; It is an executive production by Cameron.

Check out the trailer above.